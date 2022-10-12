LPG cylinders: Centre to give 22,000 cr to state-run fuel firms to cover losses

The Union cabinet has approved a one-time grant of ₹22,000 crore to three state-owned fuel retailers to cover for the losses they incurred on selling domestic cooking gas LPG below cost in the last two years, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur announced on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The one-time grant will be given to three oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Thakur said at a media briefing.

The grant will be for covering the losses they incurred on selling LPG below cost to consumers from June 2020 to June 2022.

The three firms sell domestic LPG at government-regulated prices to consumers. Between June 2020 to June 2022, the international prices of LPG soared by around 300 per cent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail