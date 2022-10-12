Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / LPG cylinders: Centre to give 22,000 cr to state-run fuel firms to cover losses

LPG cylinders: Centre to give 22,000 cr to state-run fuel firms to cover losses

business
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 04:23 PM IST

The Union cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting on Wednesday, approved the one-time grant to three oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

The grant will be for covering the losses they incurred on selling LPG below cost to consumers from June 2020 to June 2022. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Union cabinet has approved a one-time grant of 22,000 crore to three state-owned fuel retailers to cover for the losses they incurred on selling domestic cooking gas LPG below cost in the last two years, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur announced on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The one-time grant will be given to three oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Thakur said at a media briefing.

The grant will be for covering the losses they incurred on selling LPG below cost to consumers from June 2020 to June 2022.

The three firms sell domestic LPG at government-regulated prices to consumers. Between June 2020 to June 2022, the international prices of LPG soared by around 300 per cent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
lpg cabinet anurag thakur
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP