Cabinet approves 78 days wage as bonus to railway employees: Anurag Thakur

The Union cabinet has approved payment of the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days to railway employees for the financial year 2021-22. The PLB amount has been paid to about 11.27 lakh non-gazetted railway employees, said Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday.

The railway employees have played important role in the performance of Passenger and Goods services which also acted as catalysts for the economy.

In fact, railway employees ensured uninterrupted movement of essential commodities like food, fertilizer, coal and other items even during the lockdown period. The railways has ensured there is no shortage of such commodities in the area of operations, the railway ministry said in a statement earlier.

The railways said in the past three years, it has undertaken a series of steps to regain market share in freight and increase realisation in passenger fares through suitable policy initiatives. As a result, in the current year (2022-23), railways have regained momentum in receipts, disrupted previously due to the pandemic.

In FY 2021-22, the railways achieved incremental freight loading of 184 million tonnes which is the highest ever. The payment of PLB would serve as an incentive and result in motivating a large number of Railways employees, particularly those involved in the execution and operations of railways, to improve their productivity and ensure safety, speed and service for Railway customers.

The payment of PLB will also boost the demand in the economy in the upcoming festival season.

The financial implication of payment of 78 days' PLB to railway employees has been estimated to be ₹1,832.09 crore. The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB is ₹7,000 per month. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is ₹17,951 for 78 days.

