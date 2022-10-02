‘Developed India’ goal not possible without Swachh Bharat: Anurag Thakur

Union youth affairs and sports minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday launched the month-long Swachh Bharat Abhiyan-2022 from a university in Prayagraj.

Speaking at a function organised at the United Institute of Technology to formally launch the drive, Thakur said the idea of a developed India was not possible without such a cleanliness campaign.

“The goal of ‘developed India’ is not possible without Swachh Bharat. Last year, the target was disposal of 75 lakh kg of plastic waste. More waste was disposed than the target. Considering the enthusiasm that the youth showed last year, the department of youth affairs has set a target of collecting and disposing 100 lakh kg plastic waste from October 1-31 this year,” he said.

He also called on youth to participate in the country’s development.

“Amid the struggles and challenges to professionally and financially establish yourself, each one of you needs to contribute in taking the country forward and help it join the club of developed nations by 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of Independence,” he added.

According to the minister, some 600,000 villages across 744 districts in the country will be linked to the campaign through youth trusts and voluntary organisations such as the Nehru Yuva Kendra.

The objective of the campaign is to spread awareness about cleanliness and ensure participation of all citizens, especially youth, in making India clean and plastic-free, he added.

He also reminded the audience of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘panchpran’ (five pledges) asking citizens to focus on five key resolves — developed India, removing every trace of bondage, taking pride in the country’s heritage and unity, and fulfilling duties — for the next 25 years.

The Swachh Bharat Mission will also contribute to improve the happiness index of the country, Thakur said, adding that the department of youth affairs is working to make this year’s campaign the biggest cleanliness drive run by people.

State minister Girish Chandra Yadav, MPs Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Keshari Devi Patel, and Prayagraj mayor Abhilasha Gupta ‘Nandi’ were also present on the occasion.

Later in the evening, Thakur inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of Amitabh Bachchan Sports Complex and an eight-day sports festival.