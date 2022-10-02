Govt announces bonus for Railways employees this festive season | Check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union cabinet has approved a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days of wages for Railways employees ahead of this festive season. The bonus will be paid to non-gazetted railways employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) for the financial year 2021-22.

As many as 11.27 lakh non-gazetted Railways employees are likely to benefit from the decision. According to the ministry of railways, this payment will be made before the Dussehra holidays.

"Incentives to increase productivity & efficiency of Railways! Hon’ble PM@narendramodi approves productivity linked bonus equivalent to 78 days wages for 11.27 lakh eligible non-gazetted Railway employees. #ShramevJayate," a tweet by the Railways read.

The maximum amount of bonus payable to each eligible non-gazetted railway employee for 78 days is ₹17,951, the ministry further said.

A government notice tweeted by Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw read: "The President is pleased to sanction Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 (Seventy Eight) days wages without any ceiling on wages for eligibility for the financial year 2021-22 to all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding all RPF/RPSF personnel). Where, wages exceed 7000/- per month, Productivity Linked Bonus will be calculated as if the 'wages' are 7000/- p.m."

Railways employees ensured uninterrupted movement of essential commodities like food, fertilizer, coal and other items during the Covid-19 lockdown. Railways has ensured there is no shortage of such commodities in the area of operations, a government statement was quoted as saying.

(With ANI inputs)

