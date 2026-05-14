Maharaja Club Points Fest: Earn up to 50% bonus Maharaja Points – Can it sponsor your summer vacation flights?

May is when many families plan their much-awaited vacation as children have their summer holidays. If you are planning to transfer your credit card reward points to the Maharaja Club to book Air India award flights, there is good news. Air India has announced the Maharaja Club Points Fest, which can give you up to 50% bonus Maharaja Points for converting reward points. In this article, we will understand all the details of this offer and how you can use the bonus Maharaja Points to book free award flights.

Maharaja Club Points Fest

Bonus maharaja points can make your summer travel more rewarding

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Maharaja Club has many partners across categories that give you opportunities to earn Maharaja Points when you shop/transact with them. You can also convert reward points from various partners, such as bank credit card reward points, into Maharaja Points. Recently, Maharaja Club achieved the milestone of 100+ partners. To mark this milestone, Maharaja Club has announced the Maharaja Club Points Fest.

The Maharaja Club Points Fest brings two opportunities for Maharaja Club members to earn bonus Maharaja Points.

Shop and Earn Bonus

When a Maharaja Club member spends with any of the participating Maharaja Club lifestyle partners, they will earn flat 50% bonus Maharaja Points on the transaction. The member must visit the partner’s page and complete their transaction. A member can earn up to 2 lakh bonus Maharaja Points per eligible partner spend. Visit the Air India website to check the list of participating lifestyle partners.

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When a Maharaja Club member converts reward points from the points conversion partners into Maharaja Points, they will earn up to 50% bonus Maharaja Points. A member can earn up to 2 lakh bonus Maharaja Points per eligible partner.

For reward points conversion into Maharaja Points, a member will earn bonus Maharaja Points as per the following structure.

Reward points converted into Maharaja Points Bonus Maharaja Points 1 – 25,000 10% 25,001 – 50,000 20% 50,001 – 75,000 30% 75,001 – 1,00,000 40% Above 1,00,000 50%

The list of eligible ‘Points Conversion Partners’ for converting reward points into Maharaja Points includes the following:

Air India SBI Credit Card Audi India Bandhan Bank Central Bank of India DBS Bank E-rewards Federal Bank Flipkart Supercoins HDFC Bank HeyMax HSBC Malaysia HSBC Qatar HSBC UAE HSBC UK ICICI Bank IndusInd Bank Jupiter Karur Vyasa Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank Magnify Maximize On Point Punjab National Bank RBL SBI Aurum SBI Travel Card South Indian Bank Union Bank of India Yes Bank

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If a member converts reward points from multiple eligible points conversion partners, the bonus Maharaja Points will be awarded separately in the member’s account for each transaction, as per the terms of the offer.

For example, suppose a member converts ICICI Bank credit card reward points to 100,000 Maharaja Points in the first transaction. She converts HDFC Bank credit card reward points to 50,000 Maharaja Points in the second transaction, within the offer period.

In this case, the member will be eligible for bonus Maharaja Points for both transactions, as per the specified slabs as follows. The member will get:

40% bonus Maharaja Points for conversion of ICICI Bank credit card reward points, and 20% bonus Maharaja Points for conversion of HDFC Bank credit card reward points

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The above bonus Maharaj Points for the two transactions will be credited to the member’s account separately.

It is important to note that reward points conversions from Axis Bank and HSBC India will not earn any bonus Maharaja Points under this offer. Also, reward points conversions from co-branded Vistara credit cards issued by Axis Bank, SBI Card, IDFC FIRST Bank, and IndusInd Bank will not earn any bonus Maharaja Points under this offer.

General offer terms and conditions

The Maharaja Club Points Fest is open from 1st May to 31st May 2026. To be eligible to earn bonus Maharaja Points, a member must register their Maharaja Club ID through the provided registration option on the Air India website. The bonus Maharaja Points will be credited to the member’s Maharaja Club account within 60 days following the end of the offer period.

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The bonus Maharaja Points offer applies only to the first qualifying transaction made with each Points Conversion Partner and Lifestyle Partner during the offer period. For example, suppose a Maharaja Club member converts 100,000 HDFC Bank credit card reward points in the first transaction and 50,000 HDFC Bank credit card reward points in the second transaction, within the offer period. In this case, only the first conversion of 100,000 reward points will be eligible for the bonus Maharaja Points.

How to use Maharaja Points to sponsor your summer vacation?

If you have reward points with the ‘Points Conversion Partners’ and were planning to convert them into Maharaja Points, this is the time to do it. The Maharaja Club Points Fest is a good opportunity to convert your reward points into Maharaja Points and earn up to 50% bonus Maharaja Points.

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A Maharaja Club member can use Maharaja Points to book award flights or upgrade cabin class. Award flights on domestic routes start from 2,500 Maharaja Points, and cabin upgrades begin at 4,500 Maharaja Points. The international award flights start at 10,000 Maharaja Points.

According to Air India, the starting Maharaja Points requirement for one-way award flights to the below international regions is as follows.

Region Super value fares start at (Maharaja Points) Australia & New Zealand 40,000 Canada 50,000 United States 40,000 Europe and the UK 35,000 Far East Asia and China 30,000 Gulf & Middle East 12,000 South East Asia 12,000 SAARC 10,000

For example, a Delhi-Dubai flight starts from 12,000 Maharaja Points, and a Mumbai-London flight starts from 35,000 Maharaja Points. The Maharaja Points requirement for an award flight depends on factors like the route flown (origin and destination), cabin class selected, time of booking, seat availability, etc. The award flights booked using Maharaja Points can sponsor your summer vacation with family.