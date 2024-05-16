 Mahindra Q4 net profit rises 4% to ₹2,754 crore; revenue at ₹35,452 crore - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mahindra Q4 net profit rises 4% to 2,754 crore; revenue at 35,452 crore

PTI |
May 16, 2024 02:26 PM IST

Mahindra posted a consolidated PAT of ₹2,637 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday reported a 4 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to 2,754 crore for the March quarter, driven by strong performance of its automotive and farm sector segments.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen on a car at a showroom in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)
Mahindra & Mahindra: The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen on a car at a showroom in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)

The company had posted a consolidated PAT of 2,637 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Revenue increased to 35,452 crore in the fourth quarter, registering a growth of 9 per cent, as compared to 32,456 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it added.

For the year full year ended March 31, the company posted a consolidated net profit of 11,269 crore as against 9,025 crore in FY23, an increase of 25 per cent.

Revenue rose 15 per cent to 1,39,078 crore in the last fiscal as compared with 1,21,362 crore in FY23.

"It has been an excellent year with most of our businesses delivering a high level of performance. Auto continued its high growth trajectory, Farm gained share in a tough market and Mahindra Finance delivered on asset quality," M&M Managing Director & CEO Anish Shah said.

TechM was a weak spot, the turnaround has commenced with the new organisation in place, he added.

The company said its board has approved a dividend of 21.10 per share of the face value of 5 each.

Shares of the company were trading flat at 2,302.80 apiece on the BSE.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Mahindra Q4 net profit rises 4% to 2,754 crore; revenue at 35,452 crore

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On