MakeMyTrip records 3400% rise in Lakshadweep searches since PM Modi's visit

Online travel company MakeMyTrip on Monday claimed that a massive 3400% surge was recorded in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the union territory. On January 2, PM Modi visited the union territory of Lakshadweep and shared several pictures(X)

"NewsFlash: We have observed a 3400% increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep ever since Honorable PM’s visit," the company said in a post on X.

Recording such a whopping search response and heightened interest in Indian beaches, MakeMyTrip even announced the 'Beaches of India' campaign to offer several offers and discounts, encouraging travellers to explore the beaches across the country.

"This interest in Indian beaches has inspired us to launch a 'Beaches of India' campaign on the platform with offers and discounts to encourage Indian travellers to explore country’s stunning beaches. Keep watching this space!" it added.

Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing and Business Officer of MakeMyTrip said, "Lakshadweep has seen a remarkable 3400% increase in on-platform searches ever since PM's visit. This inspired us to build a 'Beaches of India' campaign. Under this, the customers can get knowledge about the beaches of India. We are also providing remarkable deals and discounts under this..."

Earlier in the day, another online travel company EaseMyTrip announced to suspend all Maldives flight bookings amid the boycott Maldives campaign. Nishant Pitti, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the travel company said, "In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings"

Explaining the decision, Pitti said that ‘country comes before business’ and other homegrown tourism companies too must follow its lead.

This comes after a row erupted after some Maldivian leaders made derogatory comments against PM Modi and mocked his recent visit to Lakshadweep. India strongly raised the matter with Male and the island nation's top opposition leaders slammed the ruling establishment over the row.

In a now-deleted post, the Maldivian deputy minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi.

The remarks triggered a furious response in India, with the Maldives government rejecting the derogatory remarks, stating that they did not represent the views of Male. On Sunday, the Maldivian government also suspended three deputy ministers for derogatory social media posts against PM Modi.

Some people who had planned trip to the archipelago, even cancelled their bookings.

On January 2, PM Modi visited the union territory and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling. In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches, the pristine blue skies and the ocean and tagged them with a message that read, “For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list.”