Man finds quirky way to apply for Swiggy Instamart job on LinkedIn: ‘10 minute mein reply kardo ab’

A LinkedIn user's application for a job at Swiggy Instamart has gone viral online, with netizens urging the company to hire him immediately. Man found a quirky way to share his portfolio for a job at Swiggy Instamart. Read on to know how netizens reacted.(LinkedIn/Pranay Awadhiya)

The user, Pranay Awadhiya, shared his creative portfolio on the jobs portal and said, “Hello Swiggy Instamart, I saw that you are hiring copywriter! So, here is something for you.” He also tagged Alisha Savla, Lead Copy at Swiggy, and Himangini Kumar, Assistant Manager (Content) at the company.

Also read: Pi coin listing today: What is Pi Network? Find expected price and other details

Pranay Awadhiya included a short profile of himself in the presentaton, saying, “Nature se soft aur skills se crispy hu (I have a soft nature and crispy skills).”

Pranay Awadhiya showed his love for the company using the popular ‘Delhi Belly’ song ‘Switty Tera Pyaar Chaida’. “What other people sing - Switty Switty Switty tera pyaar chahida (Switty I need your love). What I sing - Swiggy Swiggy Swiggy tera pyaaz chahida, bread, doodh aur atta, sab kuch ghar pe chahida (Swiggy, I need onions, bread, milk and flour, everything from you at home)!”

Also read: ‘Skoda Volkswagen will have to fall in line and not play victim’: Customs dept to Bombay High Court

Check out the post here:

Replying to his post, a user said, “Swiggy Instamart, Pranay ki creativity ko capitalise karne ka waqt aa gaya hai. Come on, ab reply kar do (Swiggy Instamart, it's time to capitalise on Pranay's creativity. Come on, respond to him now).”

Several users called Pranay's job pitch “creative” and “cool”.

A recruiter also replied to Pranay's post and said, “Oye Swiggy Instamart, Monday tak mai utha lunga Pranay ko (Swiggy Instamart, I'll hire Pranay by Monday).”

Also read: Satya Nadella stuns Indian-origin man with 4-minute reply to his email on a Saturday evening

A third user commented, “Swiggy Instamart…should add him to your hiring cart ASAP," while a fourth said, “Swiggy Instamart, how did you get late here? Come fast and look at this creativity of Pranay Awadhiya.”

A marketing manager also commented, “Isko 10 min me reply kardo ab (Send him a reply within 10 minutes)!”

At the time of writing of this article, Swiggy Instamart had not responded to Pranay's post.