Man finds quirky way to apply for Swiggy Instamart job on LinkedIn: ‘10 minute mein reply kardo ab’

ByAshley Paul
Feb 20, 2025 08:10 PM IST

A man shared his work portfolio on LinkedIn for a job at Swiggy Instamart, hoping to catch the company's attention. Read on know how netizens reacted.

A LinkedIn user's application for a job at Swiggy Instamart has gone viral online, with netizens urging the company to hire him immediately.

Man found a quirky way to share his portfolio for a job at Swiggy Instamart. Read on to know how netizens reacted.(LinkedIn/Pranay Awadhiya)
Man found a quirky way to share his portfolio for a job at Swiggy Instamart. Read on to know how netizens reacted.(LinkedIn/Pranay Awadhiya)

The user, Pranay Awadhiya, shared his creative portfolio on the jobs portal and said, “Hello Swiggy Instamart, I saw that you are hiring copywriter! So, here is something for you.” He also tagged Alisha Savla, Lead Copy at Swiggy, and Himangini Kumar, Assistant Manager (Content) at the company.

Pranay Awadhiya included a short profile of himself in the presentaton, saying, “Nature se soft aur skills se crispy hu (I have a soft nature and crispy skills).”

Pranay Awadhiya showed his love for the company using the popular ‘Delhi Belly’ song ‘Switty Tera Pyaar Chaida’. “What other people sing - Switty Switty Switty tera pyaar chahida (Switty I need your love). What I sing - Swiggy Swiggy Swiggy tera pyaaz chahida, bread, doodh aur atta, sab kuch ghar pe chahida (Swiggy, I need onions, bread, milk and flour, everything from you at home)!”

Check out the post here:

Replying to his post, a user said, “Swiggy Instamart, Pranay ki creativity ko capitalise karne ka waqt aa gaya hai. Come on, ab reply kar do (Swiggy Instamart, it's time to capitalise on Pranay's creativity. Come on, respond to him now).”

Several users called Pranay's job pitch “creative” and “cool”.

A recruiter also replied to Pranay's post and said, “Oye Swiggy Instamart, Monday tak mai utha lunga Pranay ko (Swiggy Instamart, I'll hire Pranay by Monday).”

A third user commented, “Swiggy Instamart…should add him to your hiring cart ASAP," while a fourth said, “Swiggy Instamart, how did you get late here? Come fast and look at this creativity of Pranay Awadhiya.”

A marketing manager also commented, “Isko 10 min me reply kardo ab (Send him a reply within 10 minutes)!”

At the time of writing of this article, Swiggy Instamart had not responded to Pranay's post.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
