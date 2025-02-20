Indian-origin man’s cold email to Satya Nadella lands him interview with Microsoft CEO: 'Kids, don't underestimate'

An Indian-origin YouTuber's cold email to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was successful in making the tech boss appear on his podcast. Dwarkesh Patel reached out to Nadella with a very simple request: "Wanna come to my podcast?" Dwarkesh Patel, a YouTuber of Indian origin, invited Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to his podcast.(X/@dwarkesh_sp)

In his email, the YouTuber stated that he saw Nadella's email on his newsletter subscriber list alerting him that he had tuned into an episode of Patel's podcast. "Would you be interested in coming to my podcast? Previous guests include Mark Zuckerberg, Tony Blair and IIya Sutskever," he wrote in the email.

To his surprise, Nadella himself responded to the email and shared his eagerness to feature on the podcast. "Hi, Dwarkesh. Your pod is super! I would love to," the Microsoft CEO wrote.

The Indian-origin YouTuber used this to teach everyone on X about taking chances. "Kids, don't underestimate the power of a cold email," he wrote in a post on X, sharing glimpses from the podcast with Satya Nadella.

Take a look at the video here:

Satya Nadella's advice for new Microsoft employees

During the podcast, Dwarkesh Patel asked Satya Nadella about his time at Microsoft, calling him a “company man" as he has been at Microsoft for 34 years. Nadella has been the chairman and CEO of the tech giant since 2014.

Nadella said he feels “more excited” with every year that he has been at Microsoft. “For anybody joining Microsoft... as long as they feel that they can use this as a platform for both their economic return but also a sense of purpose, a sense of mission that they can accomplish by using us as a platform. Right, so therefore that’s the contract,” he said.

The two men also discussed AGI and quantum breakthroughs at length during the podcast.

(Also read: Satya Nadella shares with Indian YouTuber his advice for new employees at Microsoft)