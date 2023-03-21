Home / Business / Market begins with minor gains, Sensex near 58,000, Nifty above 17,000

Market begins with minor gains, Sensex near 58,000, Nifty above 17,000

PTI | ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2023 09:21 AM IST

Among the Sensex stocks, Bajaj Finance, Titan, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among the major winners.

The domestic stock market began the trade on a positive note on Tuesday amid firm trend in global equities and buying in index major Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

People stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).(REUTERS)
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 334.32 points to 57,963.27 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 94.9 points to 17,083.30.

Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, HCL Technologies, ITC and Tata Motors were among the biggest laggards.

In Asia, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai markets were trading higher.

The US markets had ended in the positive territory on Monday.

"A sharp rebound in the overnight US markets could buoy local market sentiment in early trade on Tuesday in the backdrop of the US banking concerns, which are seen subsiding," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said in his pre market opening quote.

The BSE benchmark had declined 360.95 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 57,628.95 on Monday. The Nifty fell 111.65 points or 0.65 per cent to settle at 16,988.40.

"Tomorrow's Fed decision and commentary will be crucial," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.03 per cent to USD 73.03 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors offloaded equities worth 2,545.87 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

