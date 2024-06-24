Markets tumble in early trade: Sensex down 140 points, Nifty at 23,450

Benchmark equity indices tumbled in early trade today (June 24) amid weak trends from global markets and fresh foreign fund outflows. Profit-taking after a record-breaking rally also put pressure on the benchmark indices. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 463.96 points to 76,745.94. The Nifty dropped 149.6 points to 23,351.50. Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Among the 30 Sensex companies, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and JSW Steel were the biggest laggards. Sun Pharma, ITC, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower while Tokyo quoted in the positive territory. US markets ended mostly lower on Friday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,790.19 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.07 per cent to USD 85.18 a barrel. Snapping its six-day rally, the BSE benchmark declined 269.03 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 77,209.90 on Friday. The NSE Nifty slipped 65.90 points or 0.28 per cent to end at 23,501.10.