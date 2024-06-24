 Markets tumble in early trade: Sensex down 140 points, Nifty at 23,450 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Markets tumble in early trade: Sensex down 140 points, Nifty at 23,450

ByHT News Desk
Jun 24, 2024 10:25 AM IST

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 463.96 points to 76,745.94. The Nifty dropped 149.6 points to 23,351.50.

Benchmark equity indices tumbled in early trade today (June 24) amid weak trends from global markets and fresh foreign fund outflows. Profit-taking after a record-breaking rally also put pressure on the benchmark indices. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 463.96 points to 76,745.94. The Nifty dropped 149.6 points to 23,351.50.

Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Read more: This Bengaluru startup fired 80% of its employees after failing to secure funding

Among the 30 Sensex companies, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and JSW Steel were the biggest laggards. Sun Pharma, ITC, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Read more: ITR 2023-2024: Afraid of making mistakes while filing income tax returns? Top tips for error-free filing

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower while Tokyo quoted in the positive territory. US markets ended mostly lower on Friday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth 1,790.19 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Read more: Quant Mutual Fund faces Sebi probe in front-running case, issues clarification

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.07 per cent to USD 85.18 a barrel. Snapping its six-day rally, the BSE benchmark declined 269.03 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 77,209.90 on Friday. The NSE Nifty slipped 65.90 points or 0.28 per cent to end at 23,501.10.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Markets tumble in early trade: Sensex down 140 points, Nifty at 23,450
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On