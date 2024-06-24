Markets tumble in early trade: Sensex down 140 points, Nifty at 23,450
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 463.96 points to 76,745.94. The Nifty dropped 149.6 points to 23,351.50.
Benchmark equity indices tumbled in early trade today (June 24) amid weak trends from global markets and fresh foreign fund outflows. Profit-taking after a record-breaking rally also put pressure on the benchmark indices. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 463.96 points to 76,745.94. The Nifty dropped 149.6 points to 23,351.50.
Read more: This Bengaluru startup fired 80% of its employees after failing to secure funding
Among the 30 Sensex companies, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and JSW Steel were the biggest laggards. Sun Pharma, ITC, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers.
Read more: ITR 2023-2024: Afraid of making mistakes while filing income tax returns? Top tips for error-free filing
In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower while Tokyo quoted in the positive territory. US markets ended mostly lower on Friday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,790.19 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
Read more: Quant Mutual Fund faces Sebi probe in front-running case, issues clarification
Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.07 per cent to USD 85.18 a barrel. Snapping its six-day rally, the BSE benchmark declined 269.03 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 77,209.90 on Friday. The NSE Nifty slipped 65.90 points or 0.28 per cent to end at 23,501.10.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.