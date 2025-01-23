Menu Explore
Maruti Suzuki India cars to be costlier by up to 32,500 from Feb 1. Here's why

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 23, 2025 04:12 PM IST

In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki India attributed the price hike to rising input costs and operational expenses.

Starting February 1, customers will have to pay up to 32,500 more for Maruti Suzuki India cars, the company announced on Thursday.

Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India. (Reuters)
Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India. (Reuters)

Rising input costs and operational expenses compelled it to hike the prices of various models, Maruti Suzuki India added.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Celerio Limited Edition launched at 4.99 lakh, gets free access

“While we are committed to optimising costs and reducing the impact on customers, we are constrained to pass on some of the increased expenses to the market,” the Indian subsidiary of Japanese automaker Suzuki, noted in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange, news agency PTI reported.

What will be the new prices?

Under the revised prices, the compact Celerio will see an increase of up to 32,500 in its ex-showroom cost, while Invicto, a premium offering, will be costlier by up to 30,000.

SUVs Grand Vitara and Brezza will see hikes of up to 25,000 and 20,000 respectively. The cost of AltoK10, an entry-level small car, will go up by up to 19,500, while for the popular WagonR, the prices have been increased by up to 15,000.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Eeco turns 15 with over 12 lakh units sold. Here's what kept this van steady on Indian roads

Among other models, Dzire, a compact sedan, will get costlier by up to 10,000; Baleno ( 9,000), Fronx ( 5,500), S-Presso and Swift ( 5,000 each).

Currently, Maruti Suzuki India sells vehicles ranging from Alto K-10 (starting at 3.99 lakh) to Invicto ( 28.92 lakh)

The current prices are as per a hike of up to 4%, which came into effect this month, and which was announced by the company in December last year.

