Maruti Suzuki cars to get more expensive from Jan 2025 | Check details

Automaker Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced a price hike of up to 4 per cent across its car range starting January 2025 in an effort to tackle rising input costs. The company in a statement said the price hike across its range will depend on the model.

The country's largest carmaker attributed its latest measure as part of its effort to optimise costs and minimize the impact of rising input costs on its customers. It said that some portion of the increased costs must be passed on to the market to sustain operations and maintain quality standards.

The company reported strong growth in total passenger vehicle sales from 134,158 units sold in Nov 2023 to 141,312 units sold in November 2024. Total vehicle sales were recorded at 181,531 units, including domestic sales of 144,238 units, sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of 8,660 units, and exports of 28,633 units.

Hyundai, Audi hike prices

On December 5, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) decided to hike prices up to ₹25,000 across its model range effective January 1, 2025. The South Korean auto giant attributed the move to escalating input, logistics, and transportation costs, compounded by adverse foreign exchange rates.

Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and COO of HMIL said the move was necessary to offset sustained cost escalation and emphasised that the company tries to absorb costs as much as possible.

Earlier, on December 2, Audi India also declared a 3 per cent price increase for its lineup, citing similar reasons. The German luxury automaker stressed on the importance of this revision to ensure sustainable growth for the company and its dealer partners.

Auto makers are known to revise prices to match operational costs at the start of every new year. Considered an industry norm, this allows companies to align pricing strategies with rising input costs, while maintaining sustainability and market competitiveness.

