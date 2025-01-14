Maruti Suzuki Eeco turns 15 with over 12 lakh units sold. Here's what kept this van steady on Indian roads

Maruti Suzuki Eeco microvan has completed 15 years in the Indian market today. The car manufacturer has announced that the Eeco has sold more than 12 lakh units in the country to date, since its launch in 2010. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco microvan is available in two fuel choices - petrol only and petrol-CNG bi-fuel option. Maruti Suzuki Eeco microvan celebrates 15 years in India with more than 12 lakh units sold across the country.

The auto manufacturer has claimed that the petrol-only variant of the Eeco accounts for 57 per cent of the car's total sales while the rest of the 43 per cent is accounted for petrol-CNG variants. The microvan is popular in rural markets across the country, while it is also widely sold in the fleet segment.

Speaking on the 15 years and more than 12 lakh units sales of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco microvan, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that the Maruti Suzuki Eeco is sold prominently in rural areas. “Regarded as India’s most-loved van, it has proven its mettle not only in urban markets but also in rural regions, which contribute a remarkable 63 per cent to its overall sales,” he added.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco: Variants

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco comes available in 13 different variants, including five-seater, seven-seater, cargo, tour and emergency vehicle configurations such as an ambulance.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco: Powertrain

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Eeco microvan is a 1.2-litre K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine. Paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, the engine is capable of churning out about 79.5 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 104.4 Nm of maximum torque at 3,000 rpm. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco gets a factory-fitted CNG kit as well. The petrol-CNG bi-fuel combination makes it a practical and affordable solution for many private buyers as well as fleet operators.