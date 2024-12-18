Maruti Suzuki Celerio Limited Edition with free accessories launched at 4.99 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio Limited Edition has been launched in India at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The newly introduced Celerio limited edition comes with complimentary accessories valued at ₹11,000, with this promotion valid until December 20, 2024. This latest model seems to be derived from the Dream Series launched earlier this year, enhancing the lower variant of the hatchback with a variety of aesthetic and functional accessories. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio Limited Edition gets free accessories worth ₹ 11,000

The newly launched Maruti Suzuki Celerio Limited Edition is perfectly timed to enhance the year-end offerings for consumers. The complementary accessories include an exterior body kit, side moulding featuring chrome accents, and a roof spoiler. Inside the vehicle, the cabin is adorned with dual-tone door sill guards and stylish floor mats.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Features

The higher variants of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio are outfitted with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes smartphone navigation capabilities. This system is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, the hatchback features keyless entry, a push-button start-stop mechanism, and various other enhancements. In terms of safety, it is equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, reverse parking sensors, and Hill Hold Assist specifically for the AMT variants.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Specifications

The mechanical specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio remain unchanged. This entry-level hatchback is equipped with a reliable 1.0-litre three-cylinder K-Series petrol engine, which generates 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque. It is available with both a 5-speed manual transmission and an AMT. The same engine is utilized in the CNG variants, where it produces 56 bhp and 82.1 Nm of peak torque, and is exclusively paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Fuel efficiency

The Celerio stands out as one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles currently on the market, achieving a remarkable fuel economy of up to 25.24 kmpl with the petrol-manual variant, and up to 26.68 kmpl with the petrol-AMT option. Additionally, the Celerio CNG variant provides an impressive fuel efficiency of 34.43 km/kg. All these figures have been certified by ARAI.