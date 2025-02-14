Meta CTO says employees who disagree with policy changes can 'quit' or ‘consider working elsewhere’: Report

Meta's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Andrew Bosworth told employees to "quit" and "consider working elsewhere" if they felt that all employees must like the company's policies, according to a Business Insider report. Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth shared an article about CEO Mark Zuckerberg's comments to employees in an all-hands meeting, which was leaked to the media.

The company had been facing internal dissent in response to Zuckerberg's January announcement of laying off “low-performers” and introducing many new policy changes.

Bosworth on January 30, shared a news article from The Verge publication in a 12,000 member group called 'Let's Fix Meta' on Meta's internal forum Workplace.

The article was about CEO Mark Zuckerberg's comments to employees in an all-hands meeting, which was leaked to the media.

He then wrote, “As predicted, the entirety of todays Q&A leaked. It sounds like someone just gave the entire audio feed to a journalist.”

"I saw all the angry/sad reaccs about the change to the format and I share a sense of loss about it, but I think this makes it clear it was the right call," he added.

In response, an employee wrote the following:

"1. Company changes policies to specifically target the LGBTQ community, 2. Cuts its own data-backed DEI programs, 3. Leadership goes on a far-right podcast to explain changes instead of addressing employees, 4. Limits free speech internally…and there's surprise?"

Bosworth replied, “I literally wrote no surprise in the OP (original post), but setting aside specifics if your view is 'everyone has to like all the policies we have and if they don't it is appropriate to leak' then I think you should consider working elsewhere.”

Apart from this, several Meta employees also expressed concerns over the recent content moderation changes, according to the report.

The same employee then argued that “blaming leaks for why Mark's policy decisions cannot even be discussed” is a "slap in the face."

To this, Bosworth replied, “You should quit if you feel that way," and added, “Unless you are referring to the policy changes, in which case Mark spent quite a while talking through them, it just sounds like you don't agree. In that case you can leave or disagree and commit."