Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Narendra Modi says he didn't discuss Gautam Adani's issue with Donald Trump: ‘When it comes to personal matters…’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 14, 2025 09:44 AM IST

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the US, where he met US President Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, apart from other top government and business leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he did not discuss the bribery charges that the US government had levelled against billionaire Gautam Adani during his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

PM Modi met US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC. They discussed a range of issues but not about US' bribery charges against Gautam Adani.(X/@narendramodi)
PM Modi met US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC. They discussed a range of issues but not about US' bribery charges against Gautam Adani.(X/@narendramodi)

Speaking at a joint news conference with Trump, PM Modi said, “Firstly, India is a democratic country, and our culture and our thought philosophy is, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ which basically means that the entire world is a family.”

Track live updates from PM Modi's US visit

He went on to say that the charges against Adani are “personal matters”. “And when it comes to such personal matters, two leaders of two countries will not get together on the topic and discuss anything on an individual matter,” PM Modi remarked.

President Trump made no mention of the case during the presser.

Also read: Donald Trump halts US enforcement of law banning overseas bribes. What does it mean for Gautam Adani case?

What is the case about?

US prosecutors have charged Adani, Asia’s second-richest man, of allegedly helping arrange bribes of more than $250 million to officials in India and defraud US investors. In a five-count indictment unsealed on November 20, prosecutors alleged that Adani was part of a scheme to “corruptly offer, authorize, promise to pay and to pay bribes” of hundreds of millions of dollars to government officials in India. The Adani Group has denied the allegations.

To get Adani to appear in an American courtroom, the US would likely have to pursue extradition.

In the months since the US brought the criminal as well as civil charges against Adani, court dockets have gone quiet. Adani has been building a political influence operation in the US spanning white shoe law firms and lobbyists, looking to simultaneously deal with the legal cases and expand his business, according to people with knowledge of the effort.

He is also leaning on political relationships, with mounting signs he’s gaining clout that could help sway the White House. In India, his camp reached out to officials there before Modi’s meeting with Trump, said some of the people, who asked not to be named discussing confidential talks.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On