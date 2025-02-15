Meta enters humanoid robotics race, eyes AI-powered consumer robots

Meta Platforms is setting up a new division within its Reality Labs unit to work on AI-powered humanoid robots designed for physical tasks, news agency Reuters reported, citing an internal company memo on Friday. Meta Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth said that the robotics product group would focus on developing “consumer humanoid robots with a goal of maximising Llama's platform capabilities.” (Representational image)(REUTERS)

Facebook's parent company is stepping into humanoid robotics, competing with firms like Nvidia-backed Figure AI and Tesla. Advances in AI models continue to drive innovation in robotics and automation.

According to the memo, Meta Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth said that the robotics product group would focus on developing “consumer humanoid robots with a goal of maximising Llama's platform capabilities.”

Llama refers to Meta’s primary series of AI foundation models, which support a range of generative AI tools across the company's social media platforms. “We believe expanding our portfolio to invest in this field will only accrue value to Meta AI and our mixed and augmented reality programs,” Bosworth said.

How is Meta planning to advance its robotics work?

Marc Whitten, former CEO of self-driving car company Cruise, has joined Meta as vice president of robotics, Reuters reported quoting Meta's CTO Andrew Bosworth. Bloomberg News reported the hiring first.

Meta has also appointed John Koryl as vice president of retail. Koryl, the former CEO of second-hand e-commerce platform The RealReal, will focus on boosting direct sales of Meta’s Quest mixed reality headsets and AI wearables, including Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica.

The company plans to strengthen its presence in retail by establishing its stores, such as the Meta Lab pop-up store launched in Los Angeles last November. However, Bosworth said that retail partners will remain key in driving most hardware sales.

Meta has yet to comment on the latest developments following Reuters' request. Reality Labs division of the company responsible for innovation in AI and VR technologies, continues to incur heavy losses. In the last quarter of the previous year alone, the unit reported a $5 billion loss.

Several major tech firms and startups are investing billions into AI-powered robotic systems designed for manufacturing, logistics, and home assistance.

Progress in humanoid robotics has been slow, as advancements in language-based AI models have not directly translated into a better understanding of the physical world.

Meta has been investing in "embodied AI" research, aiming to develop AI assistants capable of perceiving, interpreting, and moving through physical environments. Chief AI scientist Yann LeCun has stressed the need for new AI models that better comprehend spatial awareness beyond language processing.

Bloomberg reported that the company plans to develop humanoid robot hardware focused on household chores. It also aims to create AI models, sensors, and software that other robotics companies can use in their own products.

Meta has begun discussions with robotics firms such as Unitree Robotics and Figure AI but does not intend to launch its own branded robot in the near future, the report added.

Notable figures in AI, such as computer scientist Fei-Fei Li, have entered the space with startups like World Labs, focusing on "spatial intelligence." Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has promoted Tesla’s humanoid robot, "Optimus," claiming it can handle various daily tasks and will eventually be available for sale. Apptronik recently secured $350 million in funding from investors, including Alphabet’s Google, to scale up production of humanoid robots designed for warehouse and manufacturing tasks.

(With inputs from Reuters and Bloomberg)