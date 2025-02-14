Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth comments on leak of meeting's details, his messages get leaked too

Meta Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Andrew Bosworth commented on the details of a previous meeting leaking online. However, “as predicted” by him, his remarks got leaked too. Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth comments on a meeting's leak got leaked.

The issue pertains to a meeting held on January 30, where CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees to “buckle up” for an “intense year”. Sharing an article by The Verge containing leaked details of the all-hands meeting, Bosworth had written, “As predicted, the entirety of today's Q&A leaked. It sounds like someone just gave the entire audio feed to a journalist.”

Bosworth had posted his comments along with the news article on an internal, open group called ‘Let’s Fix Meta', which is run on Meta's internal Workplace forum. However, the details of these comments also got leaked to the press.

This comes despite Meta's Vice President of internal communications informing employees ahead of the January 30 all-hands meeting of changes the company is instituting to address information leaks. “We will skip questions that we expect might be unproductive if they leak or things like People related questions that have already been answered,” the executive had written in a Workplace post, as per Business Insider.

The the leaked comments, Bosworth was seen engaging in a verbal spat with an employee. The staffer was raising concerns over the recent policy changes that were put into effect at Meta around US President Donald Trump's inauguration.

They claimed that the new policies were targeting LGBTQ community, supporting far-right ideology and limiting free speech.

Responding to the employee, Bosworth suggested that they could quit and work elsewhere if they did not agree with the company's policies.

The same employee said in a different comment, “Blaming leaks for why Mark's policy decisions cannot even be discussed, much less appealed, is the slap in the face.”

Zuckerberg's January 30 announcements have been met with constant internal dissent as they raised concerns over potential mass layoffs.