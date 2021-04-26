Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella 'heartbroken' by India's Covid-19 situation, pledges aid

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday pledged support to India in view of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in the country and said that Microsoft will continue to use its "voice, resources, and technology" to aid relief efforts and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices. Nadella said that he was "heartbroken" by the current situation in India and expressed his gratitude to the United States government for its mobilising attempts to help.

"I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I'm grateful the US government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices," tweeted Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella from his official Twitter account.

Satya Nadella, an Indian-American business executive, now the chief executive officer (CEO) of Microsoft, is at the forefront of Big Tech's attempts at consolidating help for India amid a pandemic of this scale. Earlier this day, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, also announced help in fighting India's Covid-19 crisis, in the form of ₹135 crore aid in a donation to GiveIndia and the United Nations. "Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India," Pichai said, adding that the funding by Google will be used in "medical supplies, organisations supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information."

Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded more than 3 lakh daily Covid-19 cases for the fifth day in a row, reaching a new record peak. Several countries, including Britain, Germany, and the United States have pledged to send urgent medical aid to help tackle the crisis that is overwhelming India's hospitals. Daily infections, recorded in the past 24 hours, rose to 352,991, with overcrowded hospitals in Delhi reportedly turning away patients after running out of supplies of medical oxygen and beds. The United States has pledged to immediately send raw materials for vaccines, medical equipment, and protective gear to help India respond to its massive surge in infections, while Germany and the European Union will also send oxygen and medical aid in the coming days, foreign officials said.