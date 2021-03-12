Microsoft warns of new threat against unpatched networks from Chinese hackers
- The company discovered suspected Chinese state-sponsored hackers were exploiting previously unknown vulnerabilities in Microsoft’s widely used Exchange business email software earlier in March.
Microsoft Corp. has detected and blocked a “new family of ransomware” that was being used against servers that still hadn’t patched vulnerabilities after last week’s major security breach.
The updates it released on Friday are a temporary measure to defend against attacks, which were already occurring in many places, the company said.
The company discovered suspected Chinese state-sponsored hackers were exploiting previously unknown vulnerabilities in Microsoft’s widely used Exchange business email software earlier in March. Even as it issued a patch for those systems, hackers rushed to find companies that had yet to install Microsoft’s fix.
BitSight Technologies, a Boston-based cybersecurity firm, said that based on internet-wide scans it had done this week nearly one-third of vulnerable Microsoft Exchange customers have yet to patch their systems. Those customers would are now also vulnerable to the new ransomware attacks until those patches are installed.
Hackers are using the weaknesses introduced in the original attacks, including secret entry points inserted in victims’ systems, to gain access. Governments have been hounding businesses to install the patches -- the Australian government has issued at least three warnings in nine days -- and Microsoft has warned organizations to take urgent action to forestall damage.
This latest update “means that Microsoft is concerned that people haven’t patched,” said Robert Potter, a cybersecurity expert based in Canberra, Australia. “If you’ve already been hit there’s very little you can do. You better hope your backups work, because you’re not going to get decrypted.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance ministry asks Sebi to withdraw directive on tenure of AT1 bonds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Microsoft warns of new threat against unpatched networks from Chinese hackers
- The company discovered suspected Chinese state-sponsored hackers were exploiting previously unknown vulnerabilities in Microsoft’s widely used Exchange business email software earlier in March.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla in talks with Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Money laundering case: Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot gets bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex drops 487 points to close at 50,792, Nifty ends day at 15,030
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PwC survey ranks post-Brexit UK fourth most favoured investment destination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World shares mixed after stimulus lifts Dow, S&P to records
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian tycoon Adani beats Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos with biggest wealth surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anupam Rasayan India's IPO opens today: All you need to know
- The company will utilise net proceeds from the IPO for repayment of debt and for general corporate purposes. Here’s everything you need to know about the initial public offering made by Anupam Rasayan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon infuses ₹225 cr into India payments unit
- The fresh infusion is expected to help the company compete more aggressively against rivals like PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai trader arrested for ₹10 crore GST fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IDBI Bank shares up by nearly 18% after removal from RBI's PCA framework
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee surges 20 paise to 72.71 versus US dollar in early trade
- At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian unit opened at 72.66 but parted with some gains as trade progressed and quoted higher by 20 paise at 72.71 to the dollar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Americans to start receiving relief payments this weekend: Janet Yellen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil slips in fragile rally as market struggles for direction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox