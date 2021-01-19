Mindtree shares climb 6% as net profit jumps in Q3 report
Shares of IT firm Mindtree jumped 6 per cent on Tuesday after the company reported a 65.7 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the December 2020 quarter.
The stock gained 5.96 per cent to ₹1759.70 on BSE. On NSE, it jumped 5.79 per cent to ₹1,760.
Mindtree on Monday reported a 65.7 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹326.5 crore for the December 2020 quarter, and said its deal pipeline continues to be healthy and strong.
The Bengaluru-based company had posted a net profit of ₹197 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue grew 3 per cent to ₹2,023.7 crore in the quarter under review, from ₹1,965.3 crore in the year-ago period.
"We have been working on improving our operational parameters since last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, there has been a progress made that has helped us in terms of improving our margins," Mindtree Chief Financial Officer Vinit Teredesai said during an earnings briefing.
Teredesai added that this is a continuous journey that the firm will continue to pursue and it aligns with the company's strategy of delivering profitable growth.
On a sequential basis, net profit grew 28.7 per cent and revenue was up 5.1 per cent.
In dollar terms, Mindtree saw its net profit rising 59.3 per cent to USD 44.2 million, while revenue declined marginally to USD 274.1 million in the December 2020 quarter over the year-ago period.
