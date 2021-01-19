IND USA
business

Mindtree shares climb 6% as net profit jumps in Q3 report

The stock gained 5.96 per cent to 1759.70 on BSE. On NSE, it jumped 5.79 per cent to 1,760.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:34 AM IST

Shares of IT firm Mindtree jumped 6 per cent on Tuesday after the company reported a 65.7 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the December 2020 quarter.

The stock gained 5.96 per cent to 1759.70 on BSE. On NSE, it jumped 5.79 per cent to 1,760.

Mindtree on Monday reported a 65.7 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to 326.5 crore for the December 2020 quarter, and said its deal pipeline continues to be healthy and strong.

The Bengaluru-based company had posted a net profit of 197 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue grew 3 per cent to 2,023.7 crore in the quarter under review, from 1,965.3 crore in the year-ago period.

"We have been working on improving our operational parameters since last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, there has been a progress made that has helped us in terms of improving our margins," Mindtree Chief Financial Officer Vinit Teredesai said during an earnings briefing.

Teredesai added that this is a continuous journey that the firm will continue to pursue and it aligns with the company's strategy of delivering profitable growth.

On a sequential basis, net profit grew 28.7 per cent and revenue was up 5.1 per cent.

In dollar terms, Mindtree saw its net profit rising 59.3 per cent to USD 44.2 million, while revenue declined marginally to USD 274.1 million in the December 2020 quarter over the year-ago period.

Oil prices have been supported this week by a pledge by Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, to cut output by an additional 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March.(Reuters/ File photo)
business

Oil prices rise as investors look to higher demand seen in second half

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Brent crude futures for March rose 72 cents to $55.47 a barrel by 1152 GMT after slipping 35 cents in the previous session.
The changes could hurt Amazon as it holds indirect equity stakes in two of its biggest online sellers in India.(Reuters )
business

Govt plans foreign investment rule changes that could hit Amazon

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:46 PM IST
The 2018 rules forced Amazon and Flipkart to rework their business structures and soured relations between India and the United States.
"The concessionaires are required to take up the Guwahati, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram airports fulfilling certain conditions precedents within 180 days from 19th January, 2021," the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a press release.(HT Photo)
business

Adani Group signs concession agreements with AAI for developing 3 airports

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:57 PM IST
The Centre had in February 2019 privatised six major airports of the country -- Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati. Through a competitive bidding process, the Adani group won the rights to run all of them for 50 years.
According to the official statement of CGST Commissionerate, the accused Arvind Kumar was arrested under Section 69(1) of the CGST Act, 2017 and produced before the Duty Magistrate on January 17, who remanded him to judicial custody of 14 days till January 3.(REUTERS/Representative image)
business

Man who ran 46 fake firms, helped businesses evade taxes worth 83 cr arrested

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:23 PM IST
CGST Commissionerate said the investigation conducted so far revealed that 46 firms that were being controlled by Arvind Kumar and his associates are fictitious.
As part of the Startup Accelerator, Amazon has constituted a mentorship board consisting of Amazon leaders from India and across the world, VCs and senior leaders from Startup India.(Reuters )
business

Amazon partners with Startup India, others to boost e-com exports from India

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:20 PM IST
The Amazon Global Selling Propel (AGSP) programme has been designed to support early stage startups in the consumer products space to launch in international markets and create global brands from India.
Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 7 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, HDFC, L&amp;T, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and NTPC..(PTI)
business

Sensex closes 834 points higher at 49,398, Nifty ends at 14,521

By hindustantimes.com | PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:01 PM IST
The 30-share BSE index ended 834.02 points or 1.72 per cent higher at 49,398.29.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's headquarters in New Delhi.(PTI)
business

Need to increase R&D investment, leverage India's IT prowess

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:38 PM IST
Vaghela said India's IT industry capability can be leveraged to build, operate and maintain software products that can serve Indian as well as global telecom industry, at a reasonable price.
Fintech players are urging Union Minister for finance and corporate affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman to ease lending.(ANI)
business

NBFCs, fintech companies urge FM Sitharaman to enhance lending facilities

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:10 PM IST
Income Tax Act section 194 provides exemptions to banks for tax deduction at source.
FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin’s turbulence helps kindle rally in largest rival Ether

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Bitcoin’s recent wobbles have turned the cryptocurrency spotlight onto other digital coins including Ether, whose gain this year has outstripped the performance of its bigger rival.
A view at a petrol pump in Thane, Maharashtra. ( Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo )
business

Petrol price touches record high of 85 in Delhi, diesel surpasses 75 mark

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:31 AM IST
In Mumbai, diesel price crossed 82-mark while petrol is selling for as high as 91.80 per litre. In Kolkata, diesel is priced at Rs78.97 and petrol at 90.16 per litre.
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
business

Sensex jumps over 700 points to 49,274; Nifty nears 14,500

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:15 PM IST
The Nifty and Sensex hit record highs last week and saw investors book some profit after the record run.
In 2018, the Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal for closure of two autonomous bodies, namely the Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi and Jansankhya Sthirata Kosh.(AP)
business

Government may rationalise 120 autonomous bodies

By Anisha Dutta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:14 AM IST
In a slew of recommendations to the cabinet secretariat, a copy of which has been reviewed by Hindustan Times, the department has suggested that 83 of the 231 autonomous bodies be retained and 117 merged into just 29. It recommended that the Centre disengage from 20 entities.
The Union Budget will be presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.(PTI)
business

Centre likely to set up DFIs to meet infra funding needs

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:32 AM IST
A large DFI is necessary for rapid infrastructure development, likely to be one of the key focus areas of budget 2021-22. Infrastructure development will put India on the higher growth trajectory with its cascading impact on every sector of the economy, the people added, requesting anonymity.
The new vehicle, code-named ‘YFG’, is based on Suzuki’s popular global SUV brand, Grand Vitara, the people said, requesting anonymity.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Suzuki takes SUV battle to Hyundai

By Malyaban Ghosh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:17 AM IST
The new SUV would be sold under both Suzuki and Toyota brand names, the people said. It is likely to come equipped with a strong gasoline hybrid powertrain to help both companies qualify for the stricter second phase of corporate average fuel efficiency norms, they added.
