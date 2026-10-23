MK Sons Fine Jewels to launch ₹275-cr IPO on Oct 28, sets price band at ₹153–162 per share

M K Sons Fine Jewels Ltd on Friday fixed a price band of ₹153 to ₹162 per share for its upcoming ₹275.4-crore initial public offering (IPO). M K Sons Fine Jewels Ltd fixed a price band of ₹153 to ₹162 per share for its upcoming Rs 275.4-crore IPO. (REUTERS)

The company's IPO will open for public subscription on October 28 and conclude on October 30. The bidding for anchor investors will take place on October 27.

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 1.36 crore equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 34 lakh equity shares by promoter Ramchand Murlidhar Raimalani, the company said in a statement.

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Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for setting up one new showroom in Maharashtra, expanding an existing showroom in Gujarat, repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

The company, incorporated in 2012, is engaged in designing, manufacturing and retailing fine jewellery. It offers a range of gold, diamond and cubic zirconia (CZ) jewellery through its network of company-owned stores.

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M K Sons Fine Jewels operates five showrooms across Mumbai and Ahmedabad, catering to customers with contemporary as well as bridal jewellery collections.

On the financial front, the company earned a profit after tax of ₹52 crore and revenue from operations of ₹539 crore in FY26.

Aryaman Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager to the offer, and Bigshare Services is the registrar.