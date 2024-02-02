Most searched travel destination in 2024? It's in Asia. Check full list here

Travel trends for 2024: 2024 travelers are set to look away from popular destinations like London and Paris as they are more interested in visiting major cities in Asia. Tripadvisor announced its Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Destination Awards, ranking the world’s top trending destinations for 2024. The list is based on the quality and quantity of reviews from global travelers for accommodations, restaurants and “things to do”. Travel trends for 2024: Airbnb said that search traffic for Japan has more than tripled for trips.(Pixabay)

Travel trends for 2024: Which is the No. 1 trending travel destination 2024?

Tokyo is the top trending destination for 2024, according to Tripadvisor, after Japan eased border closures following the Covid-19 pandemic. Tokyo is also among the top 24 worldwide destinations among non-US travelers this year, according to Airbnb data, CNBC reported. Airbnb said that search traffic for Japan has more than tripled for trips during the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. This is the largest increase in comparison to any country in the world.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Travel trends for 2024: Which is the No. 2 trending travel destination 2024?

Seoul in South Korea is the No. 2 trending global destination this year. It was the most visited Asian cities in 2023, according to market research company Euromonitor International.

Travel trends for 2024: List of Top 10 trending global travel destinations 2024:

These are the top 10 trending global travel destination in 2024: