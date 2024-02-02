 Most searched travel destination in 2024? It's in Asia. Check full list here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Most searched travel destination in 2024? It's in Asia. Check full list here

Most searched travel destination in 2024? It's in Asia. Check full list here

ByHT News Desk
Feb 02, 2024 01:20 PM IST

Travel trends for 2024: The list is based on the quality and quantity of reviews from global travelers for accommodations, restaurants and “things to do”.

Travel trends for 2024: 2024 travelers are set to look away from popular destinations like London and Paris as they are more interested in visiting major cities in Asia. Tripadvisor announced its Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Destination Awards, ranking the world’s top trending destinations for 2024. The list is based on the quality and quantity of reviews from global travelers for accommodations, restaurants and “things to do”.

Travel trends for 2024: Airbnb said that search traffic for Japan has more than tripled for trips.(Pixabay)
Travel trends for 2024: Airbnb said that search traffic for Japan has more than tripled for trips.(Pixabay)

Travel trends for 2024: Which is the No. 1 trending travel destination 2024?

Tokyo is the top trending destination for 2024, according to Tripadvisor, after Japan eased border closures following the Covid-19 pandemic. Tokyo is also among the top 24 worldwide destinations among non-US travelers this year, according to Airbnb data, CNBC reported. Airbnb said that search traffic for Japan has more than tripled for trips during the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. This is the largest increase in comparison to any country in the world.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Read more: DelaPlex IPO debut: Listing at 61% premium, share price at 309, details here

Travel trends for 2024: Which is the No. 2 trending travel destination 2024?

Seoul in South Korea is the No. 2 trending global destination this year. It was the most visited Asian cities in 2023, according to market research company Euromonitor International.

Travel trends for 2024: List of Top 10 trending global travel destinations 2024:

These are the top 10 trending global travel destination in 2024:

  1. Tokyo, Japan
  2. Seoul, South Korea
  3. Halong Bay, Vietnam
  4. Palawan Island, Philippines
  5. Sapa, Vietnam
  6. Bogota, Colombia
  7. Pattaya, Thailand
  8. Alajuela, Costa Rica
  9. Phnom Penh, Cambodia
  10. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business NewsBudget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On