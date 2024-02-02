 DelaPlex IPO debut: Listing at 61% premium, share price at ₹309, details here - Hindustan Times
News / Business / DelaPlex IPO debut: Listing at 61% premium, share price at 309, details here

DelaPlex IPO debut: Listing at 61% premium, share price at 309, details here

ByHT News Desk
Feb 02, 2024 01:06 PM IST

DelaPlex IPO debut: debuts at 61% premium over IPO price on NSE SME The price band was fixed at ₹186-192 a share.

Delaplex IPO debut: Delaplex made a strong market debut listing at a 61 per cent premium over the IPO price. The stock opened at 309 against an issue price of 192 on the NSE SME platform but fell short of the grey market premium (GMP) which had surged 145- 5.5 percent over the issue price of 192- ahead of the listing.

DelaPlex IPO debut: The listing fell short of the grey market premium (GMP) which had surged 145.

Delaplex IPO debut: What we know about Delaplex IPO?

The 46-crore IPO was a mix of a fresh issue of 18 lakh shares worth 34.5 crore and an offer for sale of six lakh shares aggregating to 11.52 crore.

Delaplex IPO debut: What was the price band of the IPO?

The price band was fixed at 186-192 a share.

Delaplex IPO debut: What you need to know about the company?

In the fiscal 2023, the company’s revenue grew nine percent increase to 54 crore as its net profit rose to 7.9 crore. This was up from 6.1 crore in the previous year. Delaplex Limited was established on February 12, 2004 and operates as a subsidiary of delaPlex INC, a US-based firm. The company specialises in offering technology and software development solutions along with consulting services.

Delaplex IPO debut: What company will use the IPO for?

DelaPlex will use the proceeds for advertisement, sales and marketing expenses and to meet working capital requirements, it said.

