DelaPlex IPO debut: Listing at 61% premium, share price at 309, details here

Delaplex IPO debut: Delaplex made a strong market debut listing at a 61 per cent premium over the IPO price. The stock opened at ₹309 against an issue price of ₹192 on the NSE SME platform but fell short of the grey market premium (GMP) which had surged ₹145- 5.5 percent over the issue price of ₹192- ahead of the listing.

Delaplex IPO debut: What we know about Delaplex IPO?

The ₹46-crore IPO was a mix of a fresh issue of 18 lakh shares worth ₹34.5 crore and an offer for sale of six lakh shares aggregating to ₹11.52 crore.

Delaplex IPO debut: What was the price band of the IPO?

The price band was fixed at ₹186-192 a share.

Delaplex IPO debut: What you need to know about the company?

In the fiscal 2023, the company’s revenue grew nine percent increase to ₹54 crore as its net profit rose to ₹7.9 crore. This was up from ₹6.1 crore in the previous year. Delaplex Limited was established on February 12, 2004 and operates as a subsidiary of delaPlex INC, a US-based firm. The company specialises in offering technology and software development solutions along with consulting services.

Delaplex IPO debut: What company will use the IPO for?

DelaPlex will use the proceeds for advertisement, sales and marketing expenses and to meet working capital requirements, it said.