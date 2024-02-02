Fonebox Retail IPO allotment: How to check status online, all details here

Fonebox Retail IPO allotment status: Fonebox Retail IPO share allotment has been finalised for the initial public offering that commenced on January 25 and concluded on January 30. The Fonebox Retail IPO allotment status can be checked on the IPO registrar’s portal- Kfin Technologies Ltd. For those who were not given shares, the company will initiate the refund process. Those allotted will receive Fonebox Retail shares in their demat accounts. Fonebox Retail IPO allotment: The IPO commenced on January 25 and concluded on January 30.

Fonebox Retail IPO allotment: When will the refund process begin?

The initiation of the refund process will commence on February 1 for individuals not given shares.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Fonebox Retail IPO allotment: When will you receive shares?

Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on February 1.

Fonebox Retail IPO allotment: What do we know about Fonebox Retail IPO allotment?

Fonebox Retail IPO listing date is scheduled for February 2 and the shares will be listed on NSE Emerge platform.

Fonebox Retail IPO allotment: How to check status online?

If you have applied for the Fonebox Retail IPO, you can check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd or on BSE website.

Fonebox Retail IPO allotment: How to check status on registrar’s website?

Visit the registrar’s website here https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ Select Fonebox Retail Limited from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section. Select one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN. Enter the details and Captcha code. Hit the Submit option.

Fonebox Retail IPO allotment: How to check on BSE site?