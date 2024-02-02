 Rashi Peripherals 600-crore IPO opens on February 7: Details here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Rashi Peripherals 600-crore IPO opens on February 7: Details here

Rashi Peripherals 600-crore IPO opens on February 7: Details here

ByHT News Desk
Feb 02, 2024 12:42 PM IST

Rashi Peripherals IPO: JM Financial and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Rashi Peripherals is set to launch its 600-crore initial public offering (IPO) on February 7. Information and communications technology products distributor's subscription for the maiden public issue will close on February 9. The anchor book will be launched for a day on February 6.

Rashi Peripherals IPO: The actual issue size of the Rashi Peripherals IPO was <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>750 crore which got reduced to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>600 crore.(File Photo)
Rashi Peripherals IPO: The actual issue size of the Rashi Peripherals IPO was 750 crore which got reduced to 600 crore.(File Photo)

What we know about Rashi Peripherals IPO?

The Rashi Peripherals IPO comprises only a fresh issue of 600 crore by the Mumbai-based company. There is no offer-for-sale component. The actual issue size of the Rashi Peripherals IPO was 750 crore which got reduced to 600 crore.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Read more: Paytm Payments Bank's ‘important update’ to customers: ‘Your money…’

Rashi Peripherals said in its IPO papers, “... company, in consultation with the merchant bankers, has undertaken a pre-IPO placement of equity shares aggregating to 150 crore. The size of the fresh issue has been reduced by 150 crore under the pre-IPO placement. Accordingly, the revised fresh issue size is up to 600 crore.”

What we know about Rashi Peripherals?

Volrado and Kela are the only public shareholders in the company holding a 10.35 per cent stake. The remaining 89.65 per cent of shares are held by promoters. The Choudhary and Pansari-family promoted company will spend 326 crore of the fresh issue proceeds for repaying debts. For working capital requirements, it will spend 220 crore.

Rashi Peripherals is among the leading national distribution partners for global technology brands in India for information and communications technology (ICT) products. Its revenue from operations grew at a CAGR of 26.32 per cent during FY21-FY23, to 9,454.3 crore in the year ended March FY23.

Who are the book managers of Rashi Peripherals IPO?

JM Financial and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business NewsBudget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On