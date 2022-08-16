Mother Dairy, Amul to hike milk prices by 2 per litre from tomorrow

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Aug 16, 2022 04:28 PM IST
Prices of toned milk will increase to ₹51 while double toned milk will rise to ₹45 per litre. Cow milk price have been hiked to ₹53 per litre. Token milk price has been raised to ₹48 from ₹46 per litre.
ByHT News Desk

Leading milk suppliers Mother Dairy and Amul have increased their milk prices in Delhi-NCR and other cities by 2 per litre with effect from Wednesday due to a rise in its procurement and other input costs.

Justifying the hike, Mother Dairy said it was "compelled" to raise its liquid milk prices by 2 per litre. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants. Full cream milk will cost 61 per litre, up from 59 per litre.

Prices of toned milk will increase to 51 while double toned milk will rise to 45 per litre. Cow milk price have been hiked to 53 per litre. Token milk price has been raised to 48 from 46 per litre.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its dairy products under the Amul brand, has also hiked its prices in the markets of Ahmedabad and Saurashtra region in Gujarat, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and all other markets where Amul milk is sold, news agency PTI reported.

The price of Amul Gold will be 31 for 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be sold at 25 for 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be sold at 28 for 500ml. The increase of 2 per litre, Amul said in the statement, translates into a 4 per cent increase in maximum retail price (MRP) which is lower than average food inflation.

"This price hike is being done due to an increase in an overall cost of operation and production of milk. The cattle feeding cost alone has increased to approximately 20 per cent compared to last year. Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers' prices in the range of 8-9 per cent over the previous year," the statement added.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) is the parent firm of the dairy brand Amul.

(With inputs from agency)

