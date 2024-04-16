MS Dhoni ventures into EV space with EMotorad partnership: ‘I’m a fan of new-age companies’

Pune-based startup EMotorad announced its partnership with former Indian Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni which marks the cricketer's entry in the electric vehicle space. Expressing his excitement for this venture, MS Dhoni said, “The future is in our hands. We are in an era where innovation plays a huge role in shaping sustainable solutions, and I’m a fan of new-age companies that build these." Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.(AFP)

He added, "EMotorad stands at the forefront of shaping the future of mobility, and I am thrilled to be a part of this journey!”

Kunal Gupta, co-founder and CEO of EMotorad, said, "It requires a great degree of level-headedness with humility to be MS Dhoni. He is nothing short of India’s national icon who embodies leadership, teamwork, adaptability, and maintaining calmness under pressure - be it on pitch or off. He’s Thala for a reason! He perfectly embodies the core values of EMotorad: someone with passion, authenticity, and most importantly the love for bikes, cars, and now our e-cycles."

What you need to know about EMotorad

The company was founded in 2020 by Rajib Gangopadhyay, Kunal Gupta, Aditya Oza, and Sumedh Battewar. It focuses on personal mobility solutions and aims to bridge the transportation gap in the global e-cycle market.