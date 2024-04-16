MS Dhoni ventures into EV space with EMotorad partnership: ‘I’m a fan of new-age companies’
Expressing his excitement for this venture, MS Dhoni said, “The future is in our hands."
Pune-based startup EMotorad announced its partnership with former Indian Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni which marks the cricketer's entry in the electric vehicle space. Expressing his excitement for this venture, MS Dhoni said, “The future is in our hands. We are in an era where innovation plays a huge role in shaping sustainable solutions, and I’m a fan of new-age companies that build these."
He added, "EMotorad stands at the forefront of shaping the future of mobility, and I am thrilled to be a part of this journey!”
Kunal Gupta, co-founder and CEO of EMotorad, said, "It requires a great degree of level-headedness with humility to be MS Dhoni. He is nothing short of India’s national icon who embodies leadership, teamwork, adaptability, and maintaining calmness under pressure - be it on pitch or off. He’s Thala for a reason! He perfectly embodies the core values of EMotorad: someone with passion, authenticity, and most importantly the love for bikes, cars, and now our e-cycles."
What you need to know about EMotorad
The company was founded in 2020 by Rajib Gangopadhyay, Kunal Gupta, Aditya Oza, and Sumedh Battewar. It focuses on personal mobility solutions and aims to bridge the transportation gap in the global e-cycle market.
