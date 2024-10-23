Menu Explore
Muhurat Trading 2024: BSE and NSE announces date and time, check details

ByHT News Desk
Oct 23, 2024 10:31 AM IST

Muhurat Trading 2024: The BSE and NSE announced a special one-hour trading session known as 'Muhurat Trading,' which also coincides with the festival of Diwali

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had announced a special one-hour trading session known as 'Muhurat Trading' on Friday, November 01, 2024. This also coincides with the festival of Diwali.

A stock trader prays in front of his trading terminal before Muhurat Trading - a special trading session on the occasion of Diwali.(AFP)
A stock trader prays in front of his trading terminal before Muhurat Trading - a special trading session on the occasion of Diwali.(AFP)

What time is the Muhurat Trading session scheduled at?

The Muhurat Trading session is scheduled between 6 pm and 7 pm. It mars the commencement of the new Samvat 2081, according to the circulars issued by the exchanges.

However, the regular trading session will remain closed on the occasion of Diwali. Only the one-hour long Muhurat Trading session will be there in the evening.

The Muhurat Trading session pre-opens from 5.45 pm to 6.00 pm.

The Muhurat Trading session consists of all the market segments which includes equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options (F&O), securities lending & borrowing (SLB), and so on, all within that slot of one hour.

// // //