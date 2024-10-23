Muhurat Trading 2024: BSE and NSE announces date and time, check details

Muhurat Trading 2024: The BSE and NSE announced a special one-hour trading session known as 'Muhurat Trading,' which also coincides with the festival of Diwali
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had announced a special one-hour trading session known as 'Muhurat Trading' on Friday, November 01, 2024. This also coincides with the festival of Diwali.
The Muhurat Trading session pre-opens from 5.45 pm to 6.00 pm.
The Muhurat Trading session consists of all the market segments which includes equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options (F&O), securities lending & borrowing (SLB), and so on, all within that slot of one hour.