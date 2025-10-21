Muhurat Trading 2025: The lesser-known stock picks to begin Samvat 2025 with

While the NSE Nifty 50 closed at a one-year high on Monday, it's still 2-3% removed from its all-time high of 26,277 points on 26 September 2025. That, according to Samco Securities, captures the weakness that the stock market had in Samvat 2081. Only a third of the top 750 stocks in India are trading on a positive note. (Representational Image/Pexels)

Only 252 stocks out of the top 750 stocks by market capitalisation in India were trading on a positive note as on 10 October, the trading app said. The stocks that lost more than 20% in the 13 months are 240 while those that gained are only 121.

But, things change.

The muhurat trading session today brings with it tidings and trading cues for Samvat 2082—the cultural and financial new year that indicates a traditional as well as new investment cycle.

While the full extent of 50% US tariffs on India has yet to show meaningfully, the government looks to offset the impact with tax cuts and interest-rate revisions to boost consumption in the world's fourth largest economy. It is working, to some extent, as the recent festive-season fervour shows.

Essentially, the makings are there for a scrumptious Samvat 2082, only the investor has stir the pot with the right ingredients. Against that backdrop, here's a look at some lesser known stocks that investors should consider buying into during the muhurat trading today for Samvat 2082.

These are the stock picks by Samco Securities for muhurat trading today:

Fiem Industries Ltd.: The auto-ancillary manufacturer saw its net profit grow 24% and revenue 19% in FY25, with negligible debt, consistent dividends, and rising Trading at around 24X P/E, valuations appear reasonable. Samco recommends a buy at ₹1,950-2,000 with a target price of ₹2,400 and stop-loss at ₹1,780 for a three-month outlook.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd.: With silver currently in a strong uptrend, the company is well-positioned to gain from higher price realisations, potentially enhancing its revenue and profitability. Samco recommends a buy at ₹505-515 with a target price of ₹700 and stop-loss at ₹400 for a three-month outlook.

Manorama Industries: The net profit of the company that makes specialty fats for the confectionery industry nearly tripled to ₹112 crore on the back revenue that jumped 69% YoY to ₹771 crore in FY25. In Q1 FY26, revenue surged 117% YoY to ₹290 crore while net profit jumped 274% YoY to ₹51 crore.

Samco recommends a buy at ₹1,500-1,570 with a target price of ₹2,100 and stop-loss at ₹1,200 for a six-month outlook.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ore Ltd.: The manganese and iron ore producer trades at a PE multiple of 26X and EV/EBITDA of 16X — valuations that Samco sees as reasonable given its 50% growth in net profit. It stands to benefit from the demand overdrive seen in India's battery industry. The stock is for those investors who are eyeing an exposure to India's metals sector.

Samco recommends a buy at ₹220-240 with a target price of ₹305 and a stop-loss at ₹162 with a six-month outlook.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd.: Net profit of the metal/energy company rose 34% YoY to ₹702 crore on the back of a 20% surge in revenue, amid a balance sheet that's healthy with low leverage and robust assets. The stock at a PE multiple of 21X — valuations that Samco sees as fair given the company's integrated operations and steady cash flows.

Samco recommends a buy at ₹540-560 with a target price of ₹943 and stop-loss at ₹446, with a six-month outlook.

