Muhurat Trading 2025: Diwali stock picks and trading tips for Samvat 2082

The muhurat trading session today brings with it tidings and trading cues for Samvat 2082 — the cultural and financial new year that indicates a traditional as well as new investment cycle. It assumes even more significance since India itself is at an inflection point, according to HDFC Securities. The Bombay Stock Exchange building on Dalal Street in Mumbai. (Reuters)

“Despite external headwinds, India's growth momentum stays resilient, with FY26 projections stronger than FY25 and FY27 outlook even more robust,” the Mumbai-based stockbroker said in a 14 October note.

The full extent of 50% US tariffs on India has yet to show meaningfully, even as the government looks to offset the impact with tax cuts and interest-rate revisions to boost consumption in the world's fourth largest economy. It is working, to some extent, as the recent festive-season fervour shows.

The policy tailwinds of liquidity levers and government capex spending aside, “markets will track progress of the India-US trade deal and earnings growth trajectory this year,” HDFC Securities said.

Diwali stock picks for Muhurat Trading 2025 HDFC Securities expects the stock market to deliver stock-specific returns as “valuations remain stretched in pockets despite a broader market correction”. Investors would do well to watch out for companies in the consumption, as well as financials and power & engineering space.

“Our meticulously constructed portfolio of 10 stocks—comprising four mega caps and six emerging companies—presents compelling investment opportu-nities, underpinned by robust fundamentals and attractive valuations, positioned to generate superior returns.”

Against that backdrop, here's a look at HDFC Securities' Diwali stock picks for Muhurat Trading 2025, which can set the tone for the year ahead.