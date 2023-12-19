close_game
News / Business / Mumbai firm bags 22 cr contract to digitally map Adani's Dharavi project

HT News Desk
Dec 19, 2023 11:08 AM IST

The Adani Group has bagged the contract to convert Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums into a modern city hub.

Mumbai-based digital mapping firm Genesys International has bagged the contract to deploy its digital twin mapping technology for the Dharavi redevelopment project.

The order is valued at 22 crore, excluding GST, and is anticipated to be completed within nine months, the company said in a statement. The Adani Group had bagged the contract earlier this year to convert one of Asia's largest slums into a modern city hub.

A file photo of Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai.(AFP file)
"This project exemplifies Genesys' unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries in the mapping space. Our dedicated team has been instrumental in this marquee mapping project, capturing the attention of the entire geospatial community for its unparalleled complexity,"Genesys International's chairman and managing director, Sajid Malik was quoted by PTI as saying.

Adani's Dharavi redevelopment project has run into trouble with the opposition parties alleging that the business conglomerate received favours from the Eknath Shinde government.

In a statement issued last week, the Adani Group had claimed that the tender conditions for the Dharavi project were finalised when the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government comprising Shiv Sena (now split)-Congress-NCP was in power.

"The Dharavi project was awarded to the Adani Group through a fair, open, internationally competitive bidding process," the statement said.

"It is important to note that the tender conditions were finalised during the tenure of the MVA government, which demitted office at the end of June 2022. The finalised conditions, including the obligations and incentives, which were known to all the bidders, have not been changed for the awardee post the tendering process. Hence, it is wrong to claim that any special benefits have been given to the awardee."

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and other opposition parties like the Congress and the NCP have alleged the Maharashtra government is bestowing favours on the Adani Group, which was chosen through a tender to undertake the ambitious project.

(With PTI inputs)

