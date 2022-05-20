Home / Business / Musk's $44-billion deal for Twitter proceeding as expected : Report
business

Musk's $44-billion deal for Twitter proceeding as expected : Report

Twitter and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration.(REUTERS)
Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration.(REUTERS)
Published on May 20, 2022 04:51 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

Twitter Inc executives told staff that Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk's $44-billion deal was proceeding as expected and would not renegotiate the offer price, Bloomberg News reporter tweeted on Thursday.

Twitter and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
twitter
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out