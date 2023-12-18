close_game
close_game
News / Business / Muthoot Microfin IPO Live Updates: 960-crore issue to open for bidding today
Live

Muthoot Microfin IPO Live Updates: 960-crore issue to open for bidding today

Dec 18, 2023 07:37 AM IST
OPEN APP

Muthoot Microfin IPO Live Updates: Investors can bid for company shares till December 20.

Muthoot Microfin IPO Live Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of the Kochi-based Muthoot Microfin Limited will open for subscription for Monday and will conclude on December 20. Through the public issue, the company aims to raise 960 crore; with the net proceeds Muthoot Microfin intends to increase its capital base in order to meet future capital requirements.

IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.
IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.

The Muthoot Microfin IPO is among seven public offerings that will open for subscription this week. The other IPOs opening this week are those of Motison Jewellers, Suraj Estate Developers, Happy Forgings, Credo Brands, RBZ Jewellers, and Azad Engineering. These are worth 151 crore, 400 crore, 1008 crore, 550 crore, 100 crore, and 740 crore, respectively.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 18, 2023 07:37 AM IST

    Muthoot Microfin IPO Live Updates: 960-crore issue available for bidding from today

    The company has fixed the price band at 277-291 per share. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 760 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 200 crore; under the OFS, promoters Thomas John Muthoot, George Muthoot, Preethi John Muthoot, Remmy Thomas, and investor Greater Pacific Capital will offload their respective shares.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
initial public offering
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out