Muthoot Microfin IPO Live Updates: 960-crore issue to open for bidding today

Muthoot Microfin IPO Live Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of the Kochi-based Muthoot Microfin Limited will open for subscription for Monday and will conclude on December 20. Through the public issue, the company aims to raise ₹960 crore; with the net proceeds Muthoot Microfin intends to increase its capital base in order to meet future capital requirements.
The Muthoot Microfin IPO is among seven public offerings that will open for subscription this week. The other IPOs opening this week are those of Motison Jewellers, Suraj Estate Developers, Happy Forgings, Credo Brands, RBZ Jewellers, and Azad Engineering. These are worth ₹151 crore, ₹400 crore, ₹1008 crore, ₹550 crore, ₹100 crore, and ₹740 crore, respectively.
- Dec 18, 2023 07:37 AM IST
The company has fixed the price band at ₹277-291 per share. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹760 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹200 crore; under the OFS, promoters Thomas John Muthoot, George Muthoot, Preethi John Muthoot, Remmy Thomas, and investor Greater Pacific Capital will offload their respective shares.