Home / Business / NCLAT allows withdrawal of insolvency case against Oyo
The logo of OYO, India's largest and fastest-growing hotel chain, is seen installed on a hotel building in New Delhi, India, (Reuters)
The logo of OYO, India's largest and fastest-growing hotel chain, is seen installed on a hotel building in New Delhi, India, (Reuters)
business

NCLAT allows withdrawal of insolvency case against Oyo

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) had said in May that it was allowed by NCLAT to act on behalf of the affected hotel owners in the insolvency case against OYO’s subsidiary.
READ FULL STORY
By Tarush Bhalla, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 11:40 PM IST

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has allowed the withdrawal of the ongoing insolvency case against OYO Hotels and Homes Private Ltd.(OHHPL), a unit of the multi-hospitality chain Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd, closing the proceedings in effect. OYO will continue to work closely with its hotel partners for the closure of any pending claims, it said. This has come as a setback to multiple hoteliers who had approached the NCLAT with claims of defaults by the company. Mint has reviewed a copy of the order.

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) had said in May that it was allowed by NCLAT to act on behalf of the affected hotel owners in the insolvency case against OYO’s subsidiary. The claims registered with the interim resolution professional were estimated to be between 160 crore and 200 crore, the industry body said. The claims of FHRAI members alone were of the tune of 70 crore to 80 crore, it said.

The matter came to the fore after R.K. Yadav, owner of Yellow White Residency Hotel, filed a case with NCLAT alleging that OYO’s subsidiary had defaulted on a payment of 16 lakh.

Oyo and Yadav settled the matter out of court in June, but NCLAT continued to hear the matter. “We welcome the decision of NCLAT and that the matter has finally been laid to rest. We had already settled with the original claimant but subsequent interveners with vested interests who were not a party to the case had delayed its closure...Despite the judgment, we welcome collaborative conversations with them and all other associations,” said Rohit Kapoor, chief executive officer, India and southeast Asia at OYO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.