Nearly 12% of Indian spices failed FSSAI quality and safety standards, international countries tighten controls: Report

Close to 12% of all tested spice samples in India, the world's largest exporter, producer and consumer of spices, failed to meet quality and safety standards, according to a Reuters report which cited data obtained from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

474 out of 4,054 samples tested by the FSSAI between May and early July did not meet quality and safety parameters.

Why did the FSSAI conduct extensive testing of Indian spices?

The FSSAI conducted inspections, sampling and testing of mixed spice blends after Hong Kong suspended sales of some blends of the MDH and Everest brands in April due to high levels of a pesticide.

MDH and Everest have said that their products are safe for consumption, but the UK nevertheless, tightened controls on all spice imports from India. New Zealand, the US and Australia also said they were looking into issues related to the brands.

MDH and Everest's spices are among the most popular in India and are also sold in Europe, Asia and North America.

India's domestic spice market was valued at $10.44 billion in 2022, according to the report which cited Zion Market Research data.

India also exported a record $4.46 billion in the financial year 2023-24.

The FSSAI told Reuters in its statement that it did not have breakdowns by brands of the spices it tested, but that it was taking necessary action against companies involved.

