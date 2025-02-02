Menu Explore
Confused about new income tax rebate till 12 lakh? New slabs simplified

ByHT News Desk
Feb 02, 2025 01:49 PM IST

The income tax rebate in Budget 2025 has caused some confusion, especially since income tax slabs still show taxes for income brackets from ₹0 to ₹12 lakh.

In a major move to reduce the tax burden on the middle class, finance minister in her Union Budget 2025 speech, announced that no income tax will be payable for incomes up to 12 lakh under the new tax regime.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other officials outside the finance ministry ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2025-26 in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb 1(PTI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other officials outside the finance ministry ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2025-26 in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb 1(PTI)

However, this has caused some confusion, especially since the income tax slabs still show taxes for income brackets from 0 to 12 lakh.

Let's decode how the income tax relief for those earning up to 12 lakh works:

Revised tax slabs

0 - 4 lakh: No tax

4 - 8 lakh: 5% tax

8 - 12 lakh: 10% tax

12 - 16 lakh: 15% tax

16 - 20 lakh: 20% tax

20 - 24 lakh: 25% tax

Above 24 lakh: 30% tax

Earlier tax slab (for FY 2024-25)

Up to 3 lakh - No tax

3 lakh - 7 lakh 5%

7 lakh - 10 lakh 10%

10 lakh - 12 lakh 15%

12 lakh - 15 lakh 20%

Above 15 lakh 30%

The rebate that makes income up to 12 lakh tax-free

The confusion arises because the new structure offers a tax rebate, which effectively cancels out the tax payable for individuals earning up to 12 lakh. The new structure does not categorically mention zero tax till 12 lakh income. Here’s how it works:

For a person earning 12 lakh per year, the tax calculation based on the old slabs would be:

0 - 4 lakh: No tax

4 lakh - 8 lakh: 5 per cent tax on 4 lakh = 20,000

8 lakh - 12 lakh: 10 per cent tax on 4 lakh = 40,000

Total tax = 60,000

While the slabs mention rate of taxes for incomes from 4 lakh till 12 lakh, due to the tax rebate, people falling in these brackets will end up not paying any tax, because the rebate eliminates the entire 60,000. This simply means, the effective tax benefit in the fresh income tax slabs for those earning up to 12 lakh is 60,000.

Examples for calculation of tax benefit are given in this table.(indiabudget.gov.in)
Examples for calculation of tax benefit are given in this table.(indiabudget.gov.in)

The finance minister explained it clearly: "For taxpayers with income up to 12 lakh (other than special income like capital gains), tax rebate is being provided, so no tax is payable."

What about higher incomes?

If a person’s income exceeds 12 lakh, the tax rebate does not apply for the first 12 lakh. For example, someone earning 16 lakh will have tax calculated for the income over 12 lakh as follows:

0 - 4 lakh (of 18 lakh): No tax

4 lakh - 8 lakh (of 16 lakh): 5 per cent tax on 4 lakh = 20,000

8 lakh - 12 lakh (of 16 lakh): 10 per cent tax on 4 lakh = 40,000

12 lakh - 16 lakh: 15 per cent tax on 4 lakh = 60,000

Total tax for a person in 12-16 lakh bracket = 1,20,000

Tax will be calculated similarly for income slabs of 16 - 20 lakh, 20 - 24 lakh, and above 24 lakh salary.

The tax reform in finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2025 is expected to substantially reduce the tax burden on the middle class, leaving more money in the hands of taxpayers.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government aims to encourage greater household consumption, savings, and investment, all while making the tax process simpler and more transparent.

