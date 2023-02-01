Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / No one went hungry as Centre provided free food grains to 80 crore people, says Sitharaman in Budget 2023 speech

No one went hungry as Centre provided free food grains to 80 crore people, says Sitharaman in Budget 2023 speech

business
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:43 PM IST

Finance minister Sitharaman announced that Modi government is implementing scheme to supply free foodgrains to poor under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) with expenditure of ₹2 lakh crore from January 1.

People queue up to take foodgrains from a government PDS shop in New Delhi. (HT file)
PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

The government ensured that no one went hungry during the pandemic by providing free food grains to 80 crore poor people, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

In times of global challenges, G-20 presidency gives an opportunity to strengthen India's role in the global order, she added.

LIVE| Click here for full Budget 2023 coverage

The government is implementing scheme to supply free foodgrains to poor under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) with expenditure of 2 lakh crore from January 1, the finance minister said in her budget 2023 speech.

ALSO READ: PAN common ID for businesses: FM's announcements on ease of doing biz

Agriculture and allied sector growth has been buoyant through the years on the back of the measures adopted by the government to augment crop and livestock productivity, returns to farmers through price support and by promoting crop diversification. Private investment in agriculture sector has increased by 9.3 per cent in FY21 (7 per cent in FY20).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
budget 2023 nirmala sitharaman
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP