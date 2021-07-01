Home / Business / Noida admin attaches flats, villas worth over 344 crore over dues on builders
According to the order, 162 flats, six land plots, five commercial spaces and 28 villas have been attached by the district administration.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
According to the order, 162 flats, six land plots, five commercial spaces and 28 villas have been attached by the district administration.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
business

Noida admin attaches flats, villas worth over 344 crore over dues on builders

The properties would be soon put on e-auction to recover the money the developers owe to the government, stated the order issued by Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Vandita Shrivastava.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Noida
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 05:40 AM IST

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration Wednesday attached flats, villas and land plots worth 344.23 crore over the non-payment of dues by 32 real estate developers, according to an official order.

The properties would be soon put on e-auction to recover the money the developers owe to the government, stated the order issued by Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Vandita Shrivastava.

According to the order, 162 flats, six land plots, five commercial spaces and 28 villas have been attached by the district administration.

"These properties been attached over non-payment by these builders despite recovery certificates being issued by the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA)," Shrivastava said.

"The estimated value of these properties has been put at 344.23 crore. These immovable assets will be auctioned online through local industrial development authorities, for which permission has been sought from the state," she added.

The immovable assets of the 32 builders lie in Dadri and Sadar tehsil areas of the district spread across Noida and Greater Noida.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
noida property
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.