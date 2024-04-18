Nothing Ear, Ear (a) priced at 11,999 and 7,999 launched; tout ChatGPT integrations

The Carl Pei-led Nothing company has just launched two audio products in a crowded Indian markets. Dubbed as Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a), while one is a premium offering with all the bells and whistles that go along with it, the other is a more affordable version with features that will still draw eyeballs. Nothing Ear, Ear (a) were launched in India today.

The most notable aspect is that both these products will enhance overall user experience with industry-first ChatGPT integrations.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“By integrating ChatGPT with Nothing earbuds, including the new Nothing Ear and Ear (a), and with Nothing OS, we’ve taken our first steps towards change, and there’s more to come,” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-Founder of Nothing.

So what can you do with it? Nothing has integrated Nothing earbuds and Nothing OS with ChatGPT to offer users instant access to knowledge directly from earbuds and smartphones.

It will allow users who have the latest Nothing OS and ChatGPT installed on their Nothing phones to be able to pinch-to-speak to ChatGPT AI tool directly from both Ear and Ear (a).

Nothing Ear

While a standout design is what the company likes to showcase, it backs that up with premium-quality products without looking for massive compromises. Having said that, the Nothing Ear touts a unique design and features the distinctive Nothing transparent design. It packs an advanced driver system, including 11 mm dynamic drivers with a ceramic diaphragm and a dual-chamber design.

To ensure everything remains cool it also has two additional vents to enhance airflow. Apart from that it offers an Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) that is customizable - high, medium, and low. The ANC and equalizer can be tailored according to preferences through the intuitive Nothing X app.

Read More: Apple CEO to Meet Singapore Leader to Wrap Whirlwind Asia Tour

For those who prefer to even take their phone calls through their earbuds, then Nothing Ear has you covered as it has Clear Voice Technology and improved mic design for clear sound. To put things in perspective, you can experience 60% less interference compared to its predecessor, the Ear (2).

It also touts 8.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. Total playtime is 40.5 hours the company avers.

Nothing Ear (a)

Now, on to the affordable Nothing Ear (a). It also touts the ANC feature as well as a Smart ANC algorithm and delivers Hi-Res Audio Certified sound. How powerful. It offers 2.5 times more transient power than earlier the Ear (2). Among the other features there is pinch controls and Low Lag Mode that ensures a seamless experience.

Total playback time being claimed by the company is of 42.5 hours. It also offers 10 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

Price and availability

The Nothing Ear price is Rs. 11,999 and it will hit the shelves on April 29.

The Ear (a) price is Rs. 7,999 it will be available from April 22.

However, for early buyers there is a big benefit available. Both products are being offered at a special launch price of Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 5,999 respectively.