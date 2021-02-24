NSE, BSE extend trading hours till 5 pm today. Here's why
- Earlier in the day, NSE had halted trading in its cash and derivative segments at 11.40 am, due to issues with telecom links of its two service providers.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE have extended trading till 5pm on Wednesday. The BSE said on its website that equity and equity derivatives markets will remain open till 5pm, however, all other market timings will remain unchanged.
"Please note the market timings for only today: F&O Segment Normal Market will Re-open as follows: Normal Market open time : 15:45 hrs; Normal Market close time : 17:00 hrs; Trade Mod cut off time: 17:30 hrs," the NSE tweeted from its official handle.
Earlier in the day, it had halted trading in its cash and derivative segments at 11.40am, due to issues with telecom links of its two service providers. The BSE did not face any such issues and continued to have normal trading in all segments.
"NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system," NSE announced on Twitter.
“We are workincg on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40am and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved,” NSE tweeted around 11:59am on Wednesday.
The NSE tweeted the market timings for various segments. NSE F&O market will reopen from 3:45pm to 5:00pm in order to allow all open to close for the day, the exchange said in a tweet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSE, BSE extend trading hours till 5 pm today. Here's why
- Earlier in the day, NSE had halted trading in its cash and derivative segments at 11.40 am, due to issues with telecom links of its two service providers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSE halts trading after telecom disruption
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong’s first trading tax hike since 1993 pummels stocks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank holidays March 2021: List of days banks will remain closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI governor urges market to work together with the bank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP power corporation seeks change in tariff slabs to get more revenue
- UP State Electricity Consumer Council has opposed the corporation's proposal, arguing that the demand for change in slabs was an attempt to hike tariff through the backdoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It’s time to look beyond physical gold!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI says it has ‘major concerns’ about Cryptocurrency
- The RBI had banned banks and other regulated entities from supporting crypto transactions in 2018 after digital currencies were used for fraud following Modi’s landmark demonetization program
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As petrol price hits ₹100 in India, here’s where it is selling below ₹30
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's economy dented as American brands cancel Xinjiang's cotton imports
- Thousands of companies worldwide are affected after the United States blacklisted 87 per cent of China's cotton crop -- one-fifth of the world's supply.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab & Sind Bank shares advance nearly 5 pc; hit upper circuit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSE, BSE extend trading hours till 5pm today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold trades marginally high at ₹46,820, silver rises by ₹72
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air cargo remains single bright spot for aviation sector in 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RailTel IPO shares to be allotted today. Here’s how to check status
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox