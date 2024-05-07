NSE to conduct special trading session on May 18: All you need to know

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced that it will be conducting a special live trading session with intra-day switch over from Primary site to Disaster Recovery site. This session will take place on May 18 in equity and equity derivative segments. The aim of the section is to check preparedness of the segments during a major disruption or failure at the primary site, it said. The session will also have intra-day switch over from Primary Site (PR) to Disaster Recovery (DR) site. The National Stock Exchange of India building in BKC, Mumbai.

What are the timings of the special NSE session?

NSE said that the session will be conducted in two phases: first will be a 45-minute session starting at 9:15 am and the second will commence at 11:45 am and end at 12:40 pm.

What will happen during the special NSE session?

During the special session, all securities will have a maximum price band of 5 per cent. This will include those on which derivative products are available.

The securities which are already in the 2 per cent or lower price band will continue to be available in the respective bands, NSE said.