Bandhan Bank, Canara Bank officers badger employees for not meeting targets, video goes viral: ‘Are you ashamed’. Watch

Officers from Bandhan Bank and Canara Bank were seen intimidating juniors over failing to meet targets in videos widely shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In a video that surfaced on April 24 of an online meeting, a Bandhan Bank officer can be heard saying, “Definitely correct sir?... Are you even ashamed of yourself? This is March?” to an employee who on meeting targets for the month. The videos showed Bank officers intimidating juniors over failing to meet targets.(Representational)

Another video from May 4 showed a Canara Bank officer saying, “If you will not participate in recovery, including holidays because you want time after working to travel with your family but your hell to your family. What should I do? And the bank has given you a job for work not for travelling with family. I don’t care about my family, I don’t care about my family also, I care about Canara Bank. So clear message to all, and if week-wise, Monday to Saturday, work is not happening, Saturday or Sunday, whenever holiday, and if you did not respond kindly, things will be different and for everyone be it officer, chief manager, AGM.”

Responding to the video, the official X handle of Bandhan Bank said, “The Bank has taken cognizance of the incident. At Bandhan Bank, we place high emphasis on values and we condemn such behaviour. We do not endorse or promote such an approach. Necessary action has already been initiated and we will take appropriate steps in line with the Bank’s policy.”

Canara Bank also responded to the video of its officer and said, “At Canara Bank we always value the contribution of our employees and their families, it is proven time and again. The bank does not endorse this kind of individual behaviour and personal opinion of a particular staff. We assure that appropriate action is being taken.”