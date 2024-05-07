Stock market crash: Investors lose 5.5 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty fall today

Stock market crash today: Sensex fell almost 600 points to 73,294 as it witnessed sell offs. Nifty also slipped 200 points to 22,242 as weak investor sentiment was seen on Dalal Street. Compared to the previous session, investors lost ₹5.49 lakh crore as investor wealth stood at ₹397.90 lakh crore compared with a valuation of ₹403.39 lakh crore earlier. Stock market crash today: A man walks past the bull statue at BSE building in Mumbai.(PTI)

Which stocks lost the most today?

PowerGrid, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Tata Motors, M&M, ICICI Bank, Titan and Axis Bank led the losses on Sensex while over 160 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. Meanwhile, 25 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE today.

Out of 3,756 stocks, only 948 stocks were trading in the green while 2677 stocks were trading in the red. Only 131 stocks remained unchanged.

Which sectors were the top losers today?

Auto, metal, capital goods and consumer durables shares led the losses. BSE auto, metal, capital goods and consumer durables shares indices tanked between 400 to 800 points today.

Midcap, smallcap indices tumble today as well

BSE midcap index tanked 700 points to 41,320 and small cap stocks index slipped 732 points to 45961 level.

Foreign institutional investors sold ₹2168 crore worth of equities on a net basis while domestic investors bought ₹781.39 crore of shares today.