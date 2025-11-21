Nvidia says working with Foxconn to introduce AI in manufacturing lines

Nvidia Corp. is working with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (Foxconn) to bring AI to the factory floor and manufacturing, CEO Jensen Huang's son Spencer Huang said on Friday. Spencer works as a product line manager at Nvidia's leading robotics product. Signage at the Foxconn Technology Co. battery cell plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan (Bloomberg)

Earlier, OpenAI said is partnering with Foxconn to design and manufacture hardware for AI data centres. The Taiwanese company will co-design and develop data centre server racks with OpenAI, and work to ensure such racks can be manufactured across the US.

Foxconn also plans to produce cabling, power systems and other key equipment for data center facilities in the country.

This is a developing story. More to come.