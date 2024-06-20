 Nvidia's Jensen Huang says there's ‘despair, suffering, torture’ in starting a company - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Nvidia's Jensen Huang says there's ‘despair, suffering, torture’ in starting a company

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2024 11:15 AM IST

Jensen Huang's company is standing at a market value of about $3.3 trillion, catapulting it over Microsoft and Apple.

Nvidia became the world’s most-valuable company as the artificial intelligence wave continues after a relentless rally in its stock. Jensen Huang's company is standing at a market value of about $3.3 trillion, catapulting it over Microsoft and Apple. Earlier this month, Nvidia capped Apple by market value for the first time since 2002.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at the Computex 2024 exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan. Nvidia passed Microsoft to become the most valuable company in the S&P 500.(AP)
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at the Computex 2024 exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan. Nvidia passed Microsoft to become the most valuable company in the S&P 500.(AP)

On starting a company, Jensen Huang said, “It’s incredibly hard to start a company; it’s incredibly hard to start a business. The depth of despair, the suffering, the torture—balanced by the great joy of doing something the world has never done before—is beyond words can describe. So unless you believe you’re going to make a real contribution to society it’s going to be incredibly hard to start that journey.”

Jensen Huang also said that Nvidia got its start in gaming as video games were the only area in technology where the computational potential was incredibly advanced.

“3D graphics and video games are the engine of innovation in our company, the engine of [research and development] scale,” he said.

Earlier, he said in a podcast while answering what kind of company he would think about starting if he could turn back the clock 30 years, “I wouldn’t do it. If we realized the pain and suffering [involved] and just how vulnerable you’re going to feel, the challenges that you’re going to endure, the embarrassment and the shame, and the list of all the things that go wrong—I don’t think anybody would start a company. Nobody in their right mind would do it.”

Nvidia's Jensen Huang says there's 'despair, suffering, torture' in starting a company
Story Saved
