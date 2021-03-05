Oil soars to near 14-month high as OPEC+ extends output cuts into April
Oil prices jumped more than $1 a barrel on Friday, hitting their highest levels in nearly 14 months, after OPEC and its allies agreed not to increase supply in April as they await a more substantial recovery in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Brent crude futures for May rose to as high as $68 a barrel on Friday, a level not seen since Jan. 8, 2020. The contract was up $1.09, or 1.6%, to $67.83 a barrel at 0730 GMT, and was on track for a near 3% gain in the week.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 93 cents, or 1.5%, to $64.76 per barrel after hitting a high of $64.94 earlier in the session.
Both contracts surged more than 4% on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, extended oil output curbs into April, granting small exemptions to Russia and Kazakhstan.
"OPEC+ has kept output steady indicating that it wants to take a cautious approach in normalising production," said Ravindra Rao, vice president, commodities at Kotak Securities.
"A steady rise in production can be absorbed with global demand improving and may not have much negative impact on price. Concerns will rise only if US output rises in response to higher prices."
Investors were surprised that Saudi Arabia had decided to maintain its voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day through April even after oil prices rallied over the past two months.
"An array of factors coalesced to bring the parties together, but the resultant price increase will almost certainly push the parties to change their minds when they meet again on April 1, 2021," commodity analysts at Citigroup said in a note.
The OPEC+ decision to continue with the output cuts would hurt consumers in oil buying nations, Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan told Reuters on Friday.
"While OPEC+ clearly do see improving fundamentals for the oil market, they are still conscious of the fact that there is plenty of uncertainty around the demand outlook, and so do appear to be taking a more cautious approach," said Warren Patterson, ING's head of commodities strategy.
"There is also an element where OPEC+ do not believe that U.S. oil production will be able to respond to the higher price environment, at least not any time soon."
Analysts are reviewing their price forecasts to reflect the continued supply restraint by OPEC+ as well as US shale producers, who are holding back spending in order to boost returns to investors.
Goldman Sachs raised its Brent price forecast by $5 to $75 per barrel in the second quarter and $80 per barrel in the third quarter of this year, while UBS raised its forecast for Brent to $75 per barrel and for WTI to $72 per barrel in the second half of 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 pts
- Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon's 'Tandav' row puts Bollywood, global streaming giants on edge
- Companies like Amazon's Prime Video and Netflix are inspecting planned shows and scripts, with some even deleting scenes that could be controversial, five Bollywood directors and producers, and two industry sources said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asian LNG prices edge higher on Indian, Chinese demand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil soars to near 14-month high as OPEC+ extends output cuts into April
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I-T Dept detects unaccounted income of ₹175 crore during Tamil Nadu raids
- Income tax officials have also seized ₹3 crore cash during raids on two groups of civil contractors in Tamil Nadu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex slumps over 440 points, Nifty slips below 15,000 in early trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Case to get petrol, diesel under the ambit of GST
- At a time when petrol and diesel prices are at an all-time high, and taxes have a bigger component in the retail price than the base price of the fuels, it is worth revisiting the debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FT should be probed by Sebi and not ED or cops, says Amfi
- The ECIR is reportedly based on an FIR filed by the Chennai police under Section 420 of the IPC on the basis of a complaint by the Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability (CFMA), an organisation that fights for investors’ rights.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wearables market grew 144% in ’20 on remote working shift
- Shipments in the December quarter grew at a higher rate of 198% annually with 15.2 million units.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
E-com boom sets off a scramble for warehouses
- The companies are also opting for large boxes for storage, with around 400,000-plus sq. ft being the average demand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wipro to acquire UK consultancy Capco for $1.45 billion
- The latest acquisition is Delaporte’s boldest move to spur growth after the company ceded its position as India’s third-largest software services provider to HCL Technologies Ltd.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flipkart mulls US listing through the SPAC route
- The Bengaluru-based online retailer has been weighing a US initial public offering and it’s now also looking at other options, the people said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel retailers may cut rates in run-up to polls
- While the base price of petrol is ₹33.26 per litre, it attracts ₹32.90 a litre central excise and ₹21.04 per litre local levies in Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPEC+ to extend most oil cuts into April, Saudi to keep voluntary cut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPEC+ meet on oil output with Saudi, Russia seeing fragile recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox