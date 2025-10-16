Ola Electric launches Ola Shakti battery even as cell manufacturing plans stall

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. has launched its first non-automotive product, the Ola Shakti battery, at a time when its cell manufacturing plans have stalled and electric two-wheeler sales have nosedived. Ola Electric believes it can scale Ola Shakti BESS with “zero incremental capex and R&D spends”. (@bhash/x)

Ola Shakti is a residential battery energy storage system powered by Ola's 4680 Bharat Cell manufactured at the Ola Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu. That, along with a country-wide two-wheeler sales network, will allow the company to scale the new business rapidly with “zero incremental capex and R&D spends”, according to an exchange filing on Thursday (16 October 2025).

“India doesn't face energy shortage; it faces an energy storage opportunity,” Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director at Ola Electric, said in the exchange filing. “With Ola Shakti, we are turning that opportunity into energy independence.”

Ola Shakti is available in four configurations:

1kW/1.5kWh a ₹ 29,999

29,999 1kW/3kWh at ₹ 55,999

55,999 3kW/5.2kWh at ₹ 1,19,999

1,19,999 6kW/9.1kWh at ₹ 1,59,999 The system can power air conditioners, refrigerators, induction cookers, farm pumps, and communication equipment, with charging times as fast as two hours and backup capacity of up to 1.5 hours on full load.

The product will be available for purchase on the Ola Electric website as well as Ola stores, with deliveries beginning Makar Sankranti 2026. Reservations start today at ₹999.