Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Ola Electric launches Ola Shakti battery even as cell manufacturing plans stall

    Ola Shakti is a residential battery energy storage system powered by Ola's 4680 Bharat Cell manufactured at the Ola Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu.

    Updated on: Oct 16, 2025 12:05 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. has launched its first non-automotive product, the Ola Shakti battery, at a time when its cell manufacturing plans have stalled and electric two-wheeler sales have nosedived.

    Ola Electric believes it can scale Ola Shakti BESS with “zero incremental capex and R&D spends”. (@bhash/x)
    Ola Electric believes it can scale Ola Shakti BESS with “zero incremental capex and R&D spends”. (@bhash/x)

    Ola Shakti is a residential battery energy storage system powered by Ola's 4680 Bharat Cell manufactured at the Ola Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu. That, along with a country-wide two-wheeler sales network, will allow the company to scale the new business rapidly with “zero incremental capex and R&D spends”, according to an exchange filing on Thursday (16 October 2025).

    “India doesn't face energy shortage; it faces an energy storage opportunity,” Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director at Ola Electric, said in the exchange filing. “With Ola Shakti, we are turning that opportunity into energy independence.”

    Ola Shakti is available in four configurations:

    • 1kW/1.5kWh a 29,999
    • 1kW/3kWh at 55,999
    • 3kW/5.2kWh at 1,19,999
    • 6kW/9.1kWh at 1,59,999

    The system can power air conditioners, refrigerators, induction cookers, farm pumps, and communication equipment, with charging times as fast as two hours and backup capacity of up to 1.5 hours on full load.

    The product will be available for purchase on the Ola Electric website as well as Ola stores, with deliveries beginning Makar Sankranti 2026. Reservations start today at 999.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/Ola Electric Launches Ola Shakti Battery Even As Cell Manufacturing Plans Stall
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes