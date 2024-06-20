Ola Electric gets Sebi approval for 5,500 crore IPO

India’s largest electric two wheeler maker Ola Electric received market regulator Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) nod for its intial public offering (IPO). The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares up to ₹5,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.52 crore equity shares by promoters and investors, as per draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). The Bengaluru-based company filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in December 2023.

